Zach Lowe says the quiet part out loud about counting on Mitchell Robinson

For the Knicks to reach their ceiling, whatever their ceiling is, they need Mitchell Robinson. The Knicks' longest-tenured player is their defensive anchor and can take over a game through his domination on the glass. That said, he has an extensive injury history, and relying on him to stay healthy for a full season and postseason should make you nervous, as The Ringer's Zach Lowe put it.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Zach Lowe Show, Lowe explained how it makes him nervous how much he believes Robinson dictates whether or not the Knicks can "hit their ceiling as a two-way team."

It is certainly a fair thing to worry. Robinson has dealt with a laundry list of injuries that have impacted him in almost every year of his career. Last season, he appeared in only 17 games in the regular season for the Knicks after recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in the playoffs the year before.

Missing significant time isn't out of the ordinary for Robinson; in fact, it has almost become the expectation. He has reached the 60-game played mark only once in the previous five seasons, and played 31 games or fewer in three of the last five seasons.

The Knicks need Robinson to stay on the floor

Robinson can take over a game in ways that few other players can. He is an elite defender, like All-Defensive First Team elite. He has the instincts and skill to anchor a team as the rim protector and has the mobility and footwork (when healthy) to guard out on the perimeter.

His offensive skillset is mainly as a lob threat and screening big. That said, there is no better per-minute offensive rebounder in the league. Robinson can snatch the souls of the opposition by repeatedly extending possessions and stacking up the second-chance points, something he did throughout the playoffs.

Putting him on a games played restriction is smart

Robinson's impact was so visible in the playoffs that he was eventually inserted into the starting lineup, playing alongside Karl-Anthony Towns.

This year, the Knicks are heading into the season with Robinson healthy, and they must find a way to keep him that way. Part of it could mean limiting minutes, another part of it could come from forcing him to sit out back-to-backs.

Because of that, the play of newly-signed Guerschon Yabusele as well as second-year big man Ariel Hukporti becomes even more important.