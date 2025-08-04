Knicks have painfully obvious Karl-Anthony Towns decision to make

The New York Knicks now face a decision as obvious as it is delicate: Karl‑Anthony Towns needs to play at power forward, not center, if the plan is to build around Jalen Brunson. The pairing of Towns and Brunson has shown incredible offensive potential, but the defensive mismatch they create at center is a real problem, and the timing for redefining Towns’ role has never been clearer.

Towns arrived in New York as a four‑time All-Star and quickly became a key offensive anchor, delivering high-efficiency scoring and big moments in the playoffs. But during their push to the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals, the Brunson-Towns combination frequently struggled on defense.

Shared minutes often resulted in negative defensive ratings, particularly in high-leverage stretches where opposing guards carved them up. Brunson’s outstanding individual defense can only carry so far when KAT is stationed at center against switch-heavy units.

For a team building around Brunson’s playmaking and leadership, the solution is intuitive. Towns should move to the four and let Mitchell Robinson slide into the five whenever possible.

Playing KAT at the four is the move

That structure gives the Knicks their best rim protector in Robinson at center while still allowing Towns to excel as a perimeter-scoring big who can stretch the floor and step out in pick-and-pop situations. It also eases a burden that has haunted the Knicks' rotations: how do you balance offensive talent with interior defense?

Head coach Mike Brown’s system already leans into versatility and switching. Brown’s rotation plans suggest that the team expects to lean on defensive anchors and flexibility rather than low-post bigs in late-game scenarios. That alignment further supports putting Towns next to a protector at the five instead of expecting him to hold down paint-heavy lineups.

That is not to suggest Towns is out of place. On the contrary, his skill set is rare: elite perimeter shooting, pick-and-pop production and poise in the playoffs.

What does now feel unnecessary is trying to pigeon hole him into a defensive in‑game center role when the team has better options. Robinson offers more rim presence and help-side timing, Towns offers spacing and mid-range touch. The question is which piece is better suited where.

The reality is that the Knicks’ next move is already written. Their deep window of contention is defined by Brunson, Towns and a defensive anchor behind them. But if KAT stays at center long-term, the defensive issues could limit how far this group can go in the postseason. The penalty for not shifting him to the four could be the difference between contending and simply competing.