Knicks have given 76ers exact blueprint to follow for next season

The New York Knicks were the best team in the NBA last year, all culminating in their 2026 NBA Championship victory. They had a star-studded starting lineup of high-level role players playing very specific roles. That’s the exact type of mentality the Philadelphia 76ers need to head into next season with, though it will be much harder for them.

New York set the standard for starting fives with a ton of talent. Jalen Brunson was the leader, but Karl-Anthony Towns was a secondary All-Star. Mikal Bridges came to town as a fringe All-Star. OG Anunoby is one of the best role players in the NBA, and Josh Hart can lay the same claim. They have guys playing probably below their full potential for the betterment of the team.

That’s what the Sixers need their players to do. The big difference? Philly’s guys are going to have to do so after having the luxury of playing much, much larger roles elsewhere first.

76ers need find a way to copy Knicks chemistry

Brunson was thrust into the top spot on the Knicks. KAT right behind him, then the likes of Bridges and Anunoby, with Hart accepting a very low-scoring role.

There was a clear pecking order in New York, particularly on the offensive end. It gave them structure on offense. They were able to thrive and be happy with their roles because there was an understanding.

Everyone knew Brunson was the leader, with KAT behind him. But if one of them was having an off-night, another guy could step up at a moment’s notice. No one was upset. No one is upset.

That’s one of the biggest keys to winning in today’s NBA. Everyone needs to be buying in. Everyone needs to be comfortable in their role. The Knicks have found that balance.

The question is, can the 76ers replicate that? Because they need to. Philly has a ton of guys with big personalities who have played big roles, and the Sixers need to slot them into roles.

Everyone needs to be okay with doing less than they’re used to. They need to make it clear that egos are going to be pushed aside. There needs to be a clear pecking order in Philadelphia, and everyone needs to be okay with it.

A team can add as much talent as they can, but none of it matters if everyone isn’t on the same page. The Knicks have mastered that. Everyone knows where they stand, and they’re happy to put winning first.

Philly needs to find that next year.