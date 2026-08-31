Knicks have clear path to make up for future Mikal Bridges trade problem

In today’s NBA, the key to remaining successful for a long period of time is to develop young, cheap players. That’s what the New York Knicks need to do. They just won a championship, but in the next few years, they’re going to have to worry about some second-apron issues. And since they gave up most of their future picks in the Mikal Bridges deal, they need to develop the younger players they currently have.

By way of the Bridges trade, the Brooklyn Nets own the Knicks’ unprotected first-round picks in 2027, 2029, and 2031, plus swap in 2028. And that’s not even accounting for the picks that have already been conveyed. Because of that, it’s going to be hard for New York to add young players in the coming years. And if they want to remain competitive throughout their potential second-apron woes, they need cheap, young players.

The Knicks can get a head start on that goal by playing the young players they have in their system already, getting them ready to be real contributors down the line.

Developing young players will help make up for Mikal Bridges trade

When the Knicks made their trade for Bridges, they made a bet on the present. They decided that they were going for it. They wanted to win right now, no matter what it meant for the future.

In the end, it worked out for the Knicks. Bridges helped the Knicks take home the 2026 NBA Championship. His availability and play on both ends of the court helped the Knicks in a big way.

But the Knicks have a very expensive roster. And over the course of the next few years, they are going to have to make some tough decisions regarding who they want to pay and who may have to get traded.

New York already let Mitchell Robinson walk because he would have been too expensive to keep, and James Dolan has made it clear that he doesn’t want to dip into the second apron.

That’s why having quality, rotation-caliber players on cheap contracts is important. Because it allows teams to maintain significant depth without having to pay high-end prices.

Look at guys like Mohamed Diawara and Tyler Kolek. Neither has gotten a ton of reps at the NBA level, but both could be very valuable to the Knicks moving forward.

Diawara just inked a new, four-year contract, and Kolek could re-up on a new deal if he plays well enough next season, too.

If the Knicks can develop those guys – and perhaps even Pacome Dadiet and their two-ways – it would pay off in the long run when they eventually have to make second-apron cuts. Especially since they don’t have many firsts moving forward.