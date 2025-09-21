Knicks have a crystal clear answer to looming roster dilemma

Prevailing consensus suggests the New York Knicks will make a trade to free up the space beneath the second apron required to sign two more veterans. Yet, there remains a possibility they do nothing, and have only one veteran’s minimum slot to fill.

And if that’s the case, it should go to Landry Shamet.

The 28-year-old is ostensibly one of three players vying for what is, at this moment, the final veteran spot. He joins Malcolm Brogdon, and Garrison Mathews.

Forced to choose one from this trio, many will gravitate toward Brogdon. He is the most recognizable name, and the most natural secondary ball-handler among the remaining options. Shamet, however, brings more of what New York needs.

New York still needs more three-point shooting

The Knicks placed 27th last season in the share of their attempts that came from beyond the arc. Even when you factor in the arrivals of Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, New York still isn’t brimming with higher-volume three-point shooters.

Shamet’s 7.4 three-point attempts per 36 minutes in 2024-25 ranked second among all of the Knicks’ rotation players, trailing only Cameron Payne’s 8.5. The latter is not returning to New York. His replacement, in Clarkson, got up 8.7 threes per 36 minutes, and has basically been higher volume from distance since 2018. Over those seven seasons, though, he’s converting just 33.5 percent of his long-range attempts.

By comparison, Shamet just drilled 39.7 percent of his triples, and is a career 38.5 percent marksman from behind the rainbow. He gets his threes in different ways, too.

Clarkson can fly around off the ball, but prefers to operate on it. Shamet is the exact opposite. He has averaged noticeably more movement points per 75 possessions than Clarkson in each of the past two seasons, according to BBall Index.

This isn’t to imply Shamet would be destined to displace JC from the rotation. The from-scratch creation Clarkson provides is essential right now. But he alone won’t provide enough volume from downtown.

The Knicks need to augment the outside looks Clarkson and Jalen Brunson get up. Rolling with Brogdon over Shamet won’t do that. The former has only ever averaged seven attempts from beyond the arc per 36 minutes once in his career, and is coming off a season in which he canned under 30 percent of his attempts.

Landry Shamet is more reliable than Malcolm Brogdon

Shamet does not have the cleanest bill of health in his rear view, but Brogdon is a wild card himself. He has appeared in fewer games over the past two seasons (166) than Shamet (205).

Cast aside health concerns, and there’s still positional malleability to consider. The Knicks are woefully thin on the wings after OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart. Neither Brogdon nor Shamet qualifies as one themselves, but Shamet comes closer to approximating one at the defensive end.

Since 2018-19, he has guarded wings on roughly 48.4 percent of his defensive possessions, per BBall Index. Brogdon has started defending larger players more often in recent years, but checks in at 44.7 percent over this same span.

Whatever you think of Brogdon’s driving and passing, he doesn’t guarantee enough across the other areas in which New York is most lacking. And when you consider Clarkson can approximate some of what Brogdon does best, the Knicks should have no issue choosing Shamet over him—if it comes to that.