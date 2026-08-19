Knicks gave 76ers impossible script to follow to win NBA Championship

The New York Knicks have some of the best chemistry in the NBA. They’ve made a very specific point to delegate roles and develop an elite on-court togetherness. Without it, they probably wouldn’t have been able to win the 2026 NBA Championship. It’s the exact type of chemistry the Philadelphia 76ers need to gain this upcoming season.

The Sixers have put together a team of stars. But in order for the team to find success next season, they’ll need their new stars to buy into new roles and develop elite on-court chemistry. A hierarchy. An understanding of who is going to play what role, and more importantly, an acceptance of that understanding. That seems questionable.

There’s a reason this Sixers team is different from the Knicks. They don’t exactly have the best personnel to buy into new roles. So, can the Sixers find the same chemistry as the Knicks? Sure. Will they? I don’t think so.

The 76ers won't be able to replicate the Knicks' chemistry

For the last couple of years, the Knicks have worked hard to build their on-court chemistry brick by brick. It’s been essential to the success they’ve had.

Obviously, they have the benefit of having Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart, who played college ball together. But still, they’ve created an environment where they are all on the same page, working toward the same goal: Win.

The Sixers will have that. Everyone on Philly’s new-look roster wants to win a championship. But they aren’t the Knicks. They don’t have the same background. So, they won’t be able to replicate it.

Jalen Brunson was a role player who turned into a star. Karl-Anthony has always been a top option. OG Anunoby just upgraded his role-player duties. Same with Josh Hart. Mikal Bridges is doing less than he did in Brooklyn but still more than he did in Phoenix, probably.

The Sixers don’t have that. Their talent is all being asked to do less, rather than just change. That’s where things are going to get difficult in Philadelphia this upcoming season.

Jaylen Brown: MVP candidate to potential third option. LeBron James: Top option his whole career to more time off the ball. Tyrese Maxey: Top option to off-ball a lot. Same with Joel Embiid. Even VJ Edgecombe.

Everyone is going to be asked to do less instead of different things. That’s where things will get tricky. That’s why the Sixers won’t be able to replicate the Knicks’ chemistry and sacrifice.