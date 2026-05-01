Knicks just gained a playoff edge they didn’t see coming thanks to the Sixers

Not too long ago, it looked like the New York Knicks might suffer a playoff upset of epic proportions against the Atlanta Hawks. Skip ahead one week, and it turns out they’ll actually have the rest advantage heading into Round 2. And it’s all thanks to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Shortly after the Knicks started laying the smackdown on the Hawks, the Sixers began doing the same to the Celtics during their own Game 6. Philly emerged from Xfinity Mobile Arena with a 106-93 victory that forced a Game 7 in Boston on Saturday.

In doing so, the Sixers have so kindly delayed the start of New York’s trip to the second round—while also leaving open another, equally huge possibility.

The Knicks get to rest…and potentially stay home

The Knicks will face the winner of Sixers-Celtics beginning on Monday, May 4. With the Boston-Philadelphia series now slated to end on May 2, this gives New York an extra two days of rest compared to whomever they face.

If we’re being honest, the difference is actually larger than two days. The Knicks barely broke a sweat after the first quarter of their Hawks dismantling. Heck, Mitchell Robinson’s period of rest and relaxation began before halftime.

Better still, the Sixers could feasibly win Game 7. If they do, New York will have home-court advantage through the second round—a scenario hardly anyone thought possible at the start of the postseason.

It doesn’t necessarily matter who the Knicks face

People within New York’s locker room will no doubt have preferences on whether they square off against the Celtics or Sixers, even if they don’t say it out loud. We already know who Mikal Bridges will be rooting for in Game 7.

In the grand scheme, it doesn’t matter too much. The Knicks are coming out ahead either way. Sure, it’d be nice to have home-court advantage. But a rest advantage can be just as important.

Every little benefit matters this time of year. And frankly, this one may be not-so-little. The winner of Philly and Boston will be coming off a brutal seven-game chess match. There’s no way they won’t be looking worse for wear.

Just consider the state of play entering Game 7. Joel Embiid is only three appearances into his return from an appendectomy, and has (basically) needed to log 35-plus minutes each night. Jayson Tatum isn’t yet two months into his return from a ruptured right Achilles, and he suffered a left calf strain during Boston’s Game 6 loss.

This isn’t to say the Knicks should be rooting for injuries or absences. They shouldn’t be. They won’t be. This is merely proof that regardless of who New York faces, that opponent may not be at their best. They most certainly won’t be well-rested. The Knicks, on the other hand, will be.