Knicks caught a break with Mitchell Robinson's Game 6 ejection

The New York Knicks should give a thank you note to the NBA’s officiating crew for ejecting Mitchell Robinson in the second quarter of their Game 6 obliteration of the Atlanta Hawks. Sending him to the locker room early ensures he couldn’t get injured (again), prevents any suspension talk, and makes the Knicks that much more dangerous heading into Round 2.

With 4:39 to go in the second quarter and the Knicks up 50 (you’re reading that correctly), Dyson Daniels elbowed Robinson and then locked and pulled on his left arm while jockeying for position during an OG Anunoby free throw. Naturally, Robinson took exception, and got into Daniels’ face. Though Robinson needed to be restrained, with the confrontation nearly spilling into the stands, the altercation did not come to blows or result in players clearing their benches en masse.

MITCHELL ROBINSON VS. DYSON DANIELS



WHAT IS HAPPENING? pic.twitter.com/tnIuZIDM6K — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 1, 2026

Officials doled out offsetting technicals to Robinson and Daniels, and ejected both of them. The Knicks should be grateful they did.

Robinson’s ejection ensures the Knicks won’t start Round 2 without him.

Despite Mike Brown not fully unleashing Robinson for most of the first round, New York can’t afford to be without him for any stretch of time looking ahead to Round 2. Kudos to Karl-Anthony Towns for turning on the defensive jets. And props to Jordan Clarkson for becoming the postseason’s best pound-for-pound offensive rebounder. But the Knicks are at their most terrifying when they have Robinson to anchor them on defense and the offensive glass, and also as a lob threat.

Anything could happen if New York opens the semifinals following a Robinson suspension. It doesn’t matter whether it’s facing the Boston Celtics, or the Philadelphia 76ers. The Knicks need Robinson’s size and interior ubiquity to optimize their chances in both matchups.

Counterintuitive as it might seem, the big man’s ejection guarantees he won’t miss the start of the next round. It also ensures there won’t be further blowback for other players. Tensions were flaring all series between Robinson and Daniels, and emotions only stood to run hotter with the Hawks getting daddied. The refs drew a clear line by ejecting both players off-rip. That immediately defused emotions for the rest of the game. The Knicks didn’t have to concern themselves with Robinson or anyone else escalating the animosity.

Sure, the league will probably still investigate what happened. But the situation was largely kept in check, and Robinson was not the one who initiated the contact that incited the kerfuffle. It would be legitimately shocking if he received more than a fine.

The Knicks already had a Mitchell Robinson injury scare

Suspension isn’t the only thing Robinson avoided by heading to the locker room. He also spared himself from additional injury.

Inside a minute to play during the first quarter, Robinson appeared to land awkwardly on his left ankle. The Knicks took a foul, immediately subbed in Towns, and Robinson limped off the court.

Although he returned to the game (obviously), New York has spent all year managing that surgically repaired left ankle. Even a momentary scare is too much of a close call. The idea of losing him and having to rely on Ariel Hukporti or lineups with Anunoby or Jeremy Sochan at the 5, for any amount of time, is harrowing.

Fortunately for the Knicks, after Robinson’s night ended early, they don’t have to worry about it.