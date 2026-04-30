Karl-Anthony Towns is exceeding Knicks fans' sky-high expectations in newest role

Knicks fans' expectations for Karl-Anthony Towns are extremely high. KAT's critics will say that he doesn't use his sheer size to score at will in the paint as often as he should, or that he isn't an elite rim protector.

A widely discussed "flaw" in his offensive game is a lack of an aggressive scoring mentality. When you dissect fans' expectations for him, it feels like we want Towns to play like Giannis. In his latest role as a facilitator in the Knicks' offense, Towns is proving that his ceiling could be a bit more Jokic-esque.

Recently, Towns has impacted games at a level fans always believed he could, just with a different playstyle than many may have expected.

Towns says effective ball movement helps the Knicks on both ends

With 16 assists in games four and five combined, Towns is making an effort to find his teammates. In those two games, he seemed to focus on a playmaking role in the offense as opposed to his typical second-option-scorer role.

The Knicks scored more points in games four and five than in any previous game in the series, and KAT leads the team in the plus-minus column (+56) throughout the first five games of their first-round battle.

The big man is leading the team in defensive rating (99.5) throughout the postseason, a number he's never come close to over the course of a regular season in his career. After the Knicks' win in game five, reporters asked Towns to explain the impact his effective ball movement had on the team.

"It [good ball movement] gives us life and gives energy to the basketball, and I think it translates to our defense," said Towns. "Getting a good possession like that, with ball movement, that brings energy to our games."

This is the perfect time for KAT to be thriving in Mike Brown's system

All season long, Mike Brown has defended Towns, emphasizing that he is being asked to play a different role than he did under Thibodeau. We've seen KAT show his potential through certain games and stretches, but his involvement offensively has been inconsistent all year – especially as Brown has adjusted to try and help.

If we are seeing Towns finally grasp, or at least begin to master the plan, that Mike Brown has for him, it couldn't be coming at a better time. While the Orlando Magic have a series lead over Detroit, and the Celtics are in an extended series with Philadelphia, the Knicks seemed to find their footing in games four and five.

New York can elevate as a team and an overall threat in the Eastern Conference if Towns continues his recent production. And if his impact in this role continues to translate to Knicks victories, KAT won't have to worry about living up to fans' high expectations.