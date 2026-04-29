Mikal Bridges' disappearing act has settled the Knicks' OG Anunoby debate

While the Knicks battle with Atlanta in a tight series, we've watched key players like Mikal Bridges fade into the background. In his "absence," we've seen fellow wing OG Anunoby step up on both ends of the court.

Bridges is spending more time on the sideline due to his lack of production. After Tuesday's Game 5 victory brought his average since, and including, Game 3 down to 23 minutes a night. Anunoby, on the other hand, is having the best playoff series of his career and leads the Knicks in minutes per game (37) throughout the series.

New York's one-two punch has clearly been Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, but the squad's third option seemed to vary each game. As the Knicks play their most important basketball of 2026 so far, Anunoby is solidifying himself as that guy.

OG's electric first round is showing who Knicks' 3rd option is

Anunoby has been the Knicks greatest playoff riser so far. His regular-season averages of 17 points and 5 rebounds have risen to 20 points and 9 rebounds, thus far, on 57% from the field and 54% from deep.

He's been lights out as a shooter, but is finishing plays efficiently in other ways as well. The offense is generating opportunities for him to cut to the basket and cash in with wide open looks around the rim. He's clearly been taking advantage, which Towns noted after New York's Game 4 victory.

"To see people like OG consistently making the right read on the cut, the backdoor, whatever the case may be against the defense and doing something special, it brings me joy and brings me the most energy back," the center said.

Anunoby has been one of the few consistencies for New York

For a team that struggled with consistency all season long, OG firmly slotting into the role of third-option scorer could be huge huge. The squad's up and down nature is carrying into the postseason so far, with poor stretches and even disappearing acts from top players.

Although Mikal Bridges' top trait when the Knicks traded for him was consistency he's having a rough first-round, especially on the offensive end. With Bridges finding himself on the bench in important moments, the Knicks need someone to step up and make the open shots created by defenses honed in on Brunson and Towns. OG has filled those shoes, and then some.

Anunoby's outstanding play has been overshadowed some by Bridges' poor performances. But if Bridges can find his stroke and join Anunoby in making defenses pay for focusing on Brunson and Towns, the Knicks can reach the offensive ceiling fans have been waiting for them to scratch since October 2024.