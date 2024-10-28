Knicks G League draft outcome is particularly key for injured guard Landry Shamet
New York Knicks fans thought Landry Shamet would make the cut for Tom Thibodeau's rotation after he signed a non-guaranteed deal over the summer. He did well in training camp and stood out in the few preseason games he played before he got injured.
Shamet dislocated his shoulder in a preseason game against Charlotte. The Knicks waived him rather than keep him on the roster until his deal became guaranteed in January. SNY's Ian Begley reported that the "initial optimism" was that Shamet would avoid surgery.
New York can re-sign Shamet later in the season if his rehab progresses well. Hopefully, he doesn't need surgery and will be able to make his official Knicks debut this season. The front office made Shamet's path to doing so easier on Saturday when Westchester selected the guard in the G League draft.
NBA insider Marc Stein was the first to report that the Knicks were interested in selecting Shamet and Matt Ryan. Stein clarified that opposing teams can sign Shamet and Ryan from the G League, meaning the Knicks don't own the rights to either player (subscription required). The expectation is that both will play for New York sometime this season, though.
Knicks drafting Shamet in G League allows team to oversee his rehab
New York's selection of Shamet in the draft means he'll be able to rehab with the Knicks, which is an advantage for both sides. The organization will know how he's progressing and the timeline for his return.
Begley reported on Saturday that New York is still optimistic that Shamet will return this season. The Knicks were in a similar position last season when Julius Randle dislocated his shoulder. He underwent surgery weeks later rather than play and risk further injury to his shoulder. Let's hope Shamet won't find himself in that position.
New York has already missed Shamet, and the season just started. The Knicks lost Donte DiVincenzo in the Karl-Anthony Towns trade, and their lack of three-point shooting was glaring in their loss to the Celtics. Shamet isn't DiVincenzo, but he's not a bad substitute.
Losing Shamet to injury was a tough blow for a New York team already thin on depth. Mitchell Robinson won't play until January, and Precious Achiuwa strained his hamstring in the preseason. Injuries haunted the Knicks last season. Unfortunately, that trend carried over to the start of 2024-25.
It's good to know that New York is still optimistic Shamet will avoid surgery. Hopefully, everything goes smoothly and the Knicks are able to re-sign him.