Knicks front office playing chess with anticipated G League draft outcome
Leave it to the New York Knicks to find a way to use the G League draft to their advantage. There is a good chance that most fans didn't know the draft is on Saturday, Oct. 26. Leon Rose and Co. gave every fan a reason to pay attention to the first two picks.
On Friday afternoon, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported that Cleveland's G League team traded the No. 2 pick in the draft to Westchester for the No. 3 selection. The Knicks' G League affiliate has the top two picks in the draft.
Sure, that's cool, but why should fans care much about who Westchester selects? Here's the kicker. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Knicks are expected to select Landry Shamet and Matt Ryan with the first two picks. Yes, we're still talking about the G League draft.
New York waived Shamet last weekend because he dislocated his shoulder in the preseason. He was on a non-guaranteed deal that wasn't set to become guaranteed until January. Shamet was on the path to receive one of the Knicks' two open roster spots.
SNY's Ian Begley reported that the "initial optimism" is that Shamet will avoid surgery. New York could've kept him on the roster as his rehab (hopefully) progresses, but the Knicks seemingly found another way to keep Shamet around without keeping him on the roster.
Knicks expected to select Shamet and Ryan in G League draft
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Tuesday that New York has "serious interest" in signing Ryan. The 27-year-old free agent played 28 games for the Pelicans last season, averaging 5.4 points per game on 45.1% shooting from three.
The Knicks could sign Ryan to a veteran's minimum contract, but that would prevent the team from signing Shamet. New York can't exceed the second tax apron, meaning having Shamet and Ryan on veteran's minimum deals is impossible. Never count Brock Aller (the Knicks' Vice President of Basketball and Strategic Planning) out.
Shamet and Ryan are eligible for the G League draft because they were waived before the regular season started and are free agents. New York is interested in signing both to the main roster later this season.
The G League draft will start at 1 p.m. ET. It won't be televised, but Knicks fans can follow along on the G League's X (Twitter) account. The first two picks are the only ones Westchester has.