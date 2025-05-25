The Knicks’ future might hinge on the lineup change Thibodeau is planning

Fans have been clamoring for Tom Thibodeau to make a change to the Knicks' starting lineup for the entire playoffs. Now, according to SNY's Ian Begley, that change could finally be coming in Game 3. According to Begley, the Knicks are strongly considering moving Mitchell Robinson to the starting lineup, which would push Josh Hart to the bench. The move might not only reshape the Eastern Conference Finals, but it could also save Thibodeau's job.

The Knicks are down 0-2 to the Indiana Pacers, and history isn't on their side. To pull off a comeback in this series would mean doing something no team has ever done. In the NBA's history, no team has ever come back from down 0-2 in the Conference Finals after losing the first two games at home. Inserting Robinson could be the exact boost that the Knicks need to make history.

The change feels obvious, yet shocking

The change is shocking on one hand and obvious on the other. It is shocking because the word "change" doesn't often come in a sentence talking about a Thibodeau. It also feels obvious because, well, the Knicks' starting lineup has been horrendous and it is do or die time for this team.

In the 308 minutes that the Knicks' starting lineup of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Hart, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns have shared the court in the playoffs, they are a total of -50. It is the worst total +/- of any lineup in the playoffs, and a stark contrast from the Pacers' combined +/- of +83.

If Thibodeau had opted to stick with his typical starting lineup, and the Knicks had faded out in four or five games, it could have marked the end of his time in New York. At this point, with endless data to illustrate it, it would have been borderline malpractice not to make a change of some sort.

It might not be enough

Now, this change might end up having no impact at all. The Knicks could get played out of the arena in Game 3, or they could play the Pacers off the floor. We have to wait and see. The important thing is that Thibodeau is trying something at all.

If the Pacers end up simply being the superior team, then the Knicks will have to live with it. They will have to go into the summer with their heads held high and take a serious look at their roster and make adjustments to try to get over the hump. But it would be inexcusable to go into the summer not knowing if all you needed to get over that hump was a lineup tweak.