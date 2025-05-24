No team has ever done what the Knicks must now do to reach the Finals

The Knicks were facing an uphill battle after their shocking Game 1 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Now, after losing Game 2 114-109, their chances of reaching the NBA finals got significantly smaller. In fact, to reach the promised land, the Knicks must accomplish something that no team ever has. In the NBA's history, no team has ever come back from down 0-2 in the Conference Finals after losing the first two games at home, which is exactly what the Knicks have done.

The Knicks have shown to be a resilient bunch. They completed multiple 20-point comebacks against the Boston Celtics in the second round and have seemed to always play their best basketball when their backs are up against the wall. This will be their biggest test yet, but if any team is capable of shocking the world, it is them.

The Knicks still have faith

While behind closed doors, the Knicks may feel dejected, they haven't shown it publicly. Speaking to the media after their Game 2 loss, the Knicks' message was united and clear: take things one game at a time, and anything is possible.

Mikal Bridges said, "Take it one game at a time, know it's 2-0 but still a long series.", Karl-Anthony Towns added, "If I've learned anything, especially last year, as quick as you win two games is as quick as you can lose two games." As cliche as it sounds, it is exactly what the Knicks need to do.

If the Knicks can handle business in Game 3, then suddenly the outlook shifts. The vibes in the locker room change, and fans will start to get hopeful again. Sounding positive is the easy part; actually getting out on the court and backing it up is a significantly harder challenge.

Pacers aren't relaxing

If there is any team in the league that knows how quickly a series can flip, it is the Indiana Pacers. Last year in the second round of the playoffs, the Pacers fell into a 2-0 hole against the Knicks, only to end up winning the series in seven games. That same memory should fuel the Knicks as well. If a team can do it against them, why can't they do it back?

Pacers' head coach Rick Carlisle, speaking to the press after their Game 2 victory, seemed fully aware that the series is far from over, saying, "No one's getting ahead of themselves. There's a lot of work to do."