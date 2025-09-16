Knicks' free-agency target may have just thrown himself back into the mix

Ben Simmons and the New York Knicks may not be done flirting after all.

The 29-year-old has been a near-constant fixture in the team’s rumor mill all offseason. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, his agent, Bernie Lee cut ties with him, and a report from Stefan Bondy of the New York Post suggested Simmons was on the fence about continuing his NBA career.

It turns out this isn’t the case. And the source this time is Simmons himself.

Someone commented on his latest Instagram post asking whether he was retired. Simmons responded with a simple “No.” If that’s not proof he’s still searching for his next NBA opportunity, then what in the world would proof actually look like?

The question now becomes: After monitoring Simmons’ availability for months, are the Knicks about to rekindle their interest?

The Knicks may have already moved on from Ben Simmons

Amid talk of Simmons’ potential retirement, New York ended up agreeing to contracts with Landry Shamet, Malcolm Brogdon, and Garrison Mathews. That’s enough to imply the team has moved on from the 6’10” guard.

Then again, maybe not.

Brogdon, Shamet, and Mathews are all on non-guaranteed deals. This basically means the Knicks have no obligation to any of them. They will enter training camp competing for what is, as of now, the team’s final veteran-minimum roster spot.

New York can just as easily add Simmons to this mix. Teams are allowed to carry as many as 21 players in training camp. The Knicks have not yet doled out all of those spots. And even if they do, the front office will likely have zero qualms about cutting ties with a less-proven name in favor of a veteran it’s been eyeing for months.

New York’s trade plans could entice Simmons

Whether Simmons would agree to a training-camp deal is a separate matter. He may not want to be in a four- or five-man competition for one spot. The calculus changes if two slots are up for grabs.

Based on the sheer number of veterans they’ve invited to camp, the Knicks appear open to making a move on the trade market that creates room for a second veteran. Everyone from Tyler Kolek to Pacome Dadiet to maybe even Deuce McBride should be on high alert if that’s the plan.

We can debate the merits of New York flipping young talent to pay minimum-salaried vets. And we can certainly debate whether Simmons is even a good fit for a roster that’s already underserved its five-out-lineup potential. But the Knicks’ previous and longstanding interest in him cannot be ignored.

If they are serious about figuring out how to add two vets, then Simmons could feasibly find his way back onto their radar. And it’s all thanks to…his IG’s comment section.