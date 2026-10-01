Knicks flip John Konchar hiccup into another center dart throw in Tony Bradley

The New York Knicks have already parted ways with one of their five Exhibit 9 signings ahead of training camp. The team reportedly came to a mutual agreement with John Konchar, the 30-year-old Swiss Army knife they added in free agency just weeks ago. His brief time with the organization is up — at least for now — as he attends to a personal matter, according to SNY.

Without venturing into any speculative lanes, the timing is indubitably still unfortunate for both parties. But it did open a roster spot for the Knicks, who took the opportunity to act on their biggest need and sign another center to an Exhibit 9 deal.

Now, on top of Drew Eubanks and former top-five draft selection James Wiseman, the battle between centers at Knicks training camp will include Tony Bradley. The center has experience facing off against New York in the postseason, both from his time on the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks over the past couple of seasons, and will compete with the other veterans for the Knicks' final standard roster spot.

Mike Brown clearly isn’t afraid to acknowledge Knicks’ need at center

The constrictions of the second apron on Leon Rose’s spending power in free agency led to the departures of Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti for divisional rivals of the Knicks.

The Knicks’ front office added Andre Drummond in response to losing their best rim protector, more of a reality of their options — given their budget — than an intentional shift in philosophy.

New York may be the league’s reigning champions, but they won’t be gifted home-court advantage or a favorable seed in the 2027 NBA Playoffs. They’ll need to be at their best, or close enough to it, for a large portion of the regular season to reclaim the advantage they enjoyed against all three of their opponents in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

With a weakened center room, Brown is even willing to go as far as having starting wing OG Anunoby moonlight as a reserve rim protector. The adjustment isn’t brand new for the defensive menace, but has typically been reserved by Knick coaches for do-or-die scenarios in the NBA Playoffs.

Before the 2027 campaign even tipped off, the second apron is already bringing some of that intensity and desperation to the regular season. The Knicks will be fighting history in several ways, looking to become the first repeat champion in nine years and establish the first dynastic team of the NBA’s modern era of parity.

They’re going to need every advantage they can get to do it. They’re going to need every dollar they can spare, too.