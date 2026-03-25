Knicks can finally stop lamenting what could've been with Mitchell Robinson

The New York Knicks spent a vast majority of the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons without Mitchell Robinson. The all-world offensive rebounder was sorely missed, as New York struggled to replicate his interior presence on either end of the floor.

Though Karl-Anthony Towns is an All-NBA talent providing invaluable minutes down low, the Knicks have been left wondering what could've been with Robinson alongside him. They'll soon find out.

Robinson returned in time for the 2024 and 2025 NBA Playoffs, but he'd missed significant portions of both regular seasons. That was particularly relevant in 2024-25, when he missed the entire regular season until Feb. 28 and never truly looked like himself from thereon out.

Robinson has appeared in 54 of the Knicks' 73 games in 2025-26, however, and is looking exactly like the player the team needs him to be in the playoffs.

Thus far, Robinson has accumulated averages of 5.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.4 offensive boards, 1.1 blocks, and 0.9 steals in just 19.5 minutes per game. Beyond the numbers, he's been a generational force on the offensive glass and the ultimate difference-maker on defense.

The question facing the Knicks is simple: Can they overcome Robinson's historically poor free throw shooting and bring the best out of him in the playoffs?

Mitchell Robinson changes everything for Knicks—for better or worse

Robinson's value to the Knicks can be accurately summarized by his absurd per-36 averages. His already impressive numbers translate to 10.1 points, 16.4 rebounds, 8.0 offensive rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.6 steals per 36 minutes.

The film, advanced metrics, and general eye test all confirm what the numbers imply: Robinson is an unstoppable force as an offensive rebounder and a game changer on defense.

According to Basketball Index, Robinson ranks in the 90th percentile in rim protection, the 79th percentile in rim disruption, and the 75th percentile in rim deterrence. He also ranks in the 95th percentile in defensive rebounds per 75 possessions and is No. 1 in the NBA in offensive rebounds per 75 possessions.

The Knicks undoubtedly benefit, as they average 20.9 second-chance points per 100 possessions when he's on the court and drop drastically to 14.6 when he isn't.

The question is: Will Robinson be able to make the mark the Knicks need him to in a postseason setting? He's shooting just 38.7 percent from the free throw line, and has been uncharacteristically quiet against fellow contenders such as the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons thus far in 2025-26.

That inevitably creates questions that New York won't be able to answer until the playoffs. One can only hope that his strengths are accentuated as the game-breaking talent he is.