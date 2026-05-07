Knicks fans suddenly fearing the worst after OG Anunoby's apparent leg injury

Fans should be feeling pretty good about the New York Knicks right now after they held off the Sixers for a 108-102 Game 2 win, taking a 2-0 series lead. They would be, if it weren't for the fact that OG Anunoby, who was fantastic yet again, left the game early with what looked to be a leg injury.

Anunoby was cutting to the basket with a few minutes left in the fourth and started limping and grabbing what appeared to be his right hamstring (he missed time earlier in the season with a left hamstring strain). He stayed in the game for the rest of the possession, missing a dunk, but called for a sub as soon as the play ended.

It wasn't clear at first what happened (and it still isn't), but as soon as fans realized he wasn't on the bench, panic set in.

Tell me OG is ok so I can sleep well at night — OG Anunoby Addict (@PlayoffBoundNYK) May 7, 2026

After watching the replay, it multiplied.

OG came up gimpy on this cut. Then tried and missed a dunk. Then asked out.



Ugh. pic.twitter.com/DM9HMoCfE7 — Rit Holtzman (@BenRitholtzNBA) May 7, 2026

Mike Brown said after the game that he hadn't spoken with the medical team, so he didn't have an update on Anunoby. That's the response fans expected, but still, it did nothing to calm fears.

"I haven't talked to anybody. He looked like he was hopping. I have not talked to medical yet."



Mike Brown was asked about OG Anunoby's status after he left the game in the 4th quarter: pic.twitter.com/kE9fNwNY4X — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 7, 2026

OG Anunoby leaves Knicks' win with apparent leg injury

Anunoby has overall had a great postseason thus far, and Game 2 on Wednesday was no different, minus the ending. He finished with 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting with five rebounds, two assists, four steals, and one block in 37 minutes with a team-high plus/minus of +12.

His best play of the night was when he secured two offensive rebounds to keep New York's possession alive and ended it by knocking down a three-pointer. OG was all over the place.

If he does have to miss any time (and again, we don't know yet), it will be a tough blow for the Knicks, regardless of their series lead. At least they did themselves a favor by building a bit of a cushion, but that might not matter if it is a hamstring injury. If that's the case, he will be out for weeks. And, as you know, you have to be extra careful with soft-tissue injuries.

Ironically enough, Anunoby strained his hamstring in Game 2 of the semifinals against the Pacers two years ago and returned to start Game 7, but wasn't out there for long. Let's hope this isn't a similar scenario, not just with the hamstring injury, but with this series going to seven games.

No news doesn't always mean good news, but in this case, maybe New York will get lucky.