OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges have given Knicks an edge worth trading for

The New York Knicks have received a steady stream of criticism for their controversial trade for Mikal Bridges. Giving up a mountain of draft picks for a non-star will always prove divisive, but OG Anunoby is actively proving that it was the right sacrifice to make.

Anunoby taken a massive step forward on the offensive end of the floor during the 2026 NBA Playoffs—and Bridges' presence has played a direct role in his development.

Had the Knicks not acquired Bridges, Anunoby and Josh Hart would be tasked with defending opposing teams' best offensive players. It's a burden they're certainly equipped to carry, but the context is not just what they can do, but who they'd be doing it against.

New York put this team together in an effort to compete with Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and the Boston Celtics—the defending NBA champions whom the Knicks successfully defeated in 2025.

Fast forward to 2026 and the Knicks are in a familiar position of needing all perimeter hands on deck. The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to take New York down, with the likes of VJ Edgecombe, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey all requiring significant defensive attention.

Thankfully, with Bridges stepping up to tackle the quicker on-ball assignments, Anunoby can conserve energy, defend bigger players, and focus more on offense.

It's been a driving force behind New York taking a 2-0 series lead over Philadelphia.

Mikal Bridges alleviates defensive burden to help OG Anunoby thrive on offense

New York doesn't throw a single player at top-tier offensive opponents on every possession, but there has been a known hierarchy throughout the season. Within it, Bridges is tasked with making his name in on-ball situations against guards and wings despite specializing as an off-ball defender.

That sacrifice has enabled Anunoby to play the passing lanes, pick his battles in isolation, and ultimately keep more energy in the reserve on offense.

For instance: Bridges' most consistently defended opponents during the 2026 NBA Playoffs have been Nickeil Alexander-Walker, CJ McCollum, and Tyrees Maxey—three quick and productive scoring guards. By comparison, Anunoby's have been Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, and Jonathan Kuminga—interior-based forwards.

The result has been Anunoby relying more on strength than quickness, conserving energy, and averaging 21.8 points per game on .619/.538/.811 shooting during the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

Unsustainable as those shooting marks may be, the general quality of play he's produced has been fueled by Bridges' presence. Anunoby is avoiding the quicker players he was often tasked with defending in Toronto, gaining opportunities to create turnovers, and looking the part of a championship-caliber third option on offense.

Steep as the price may have been, this is the exact balance the Knicks were hoping to achieve when they traded for Bridges—who's averaging 19.7 points per game over his past three appearances.