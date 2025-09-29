Knicks fans should be thrilled about Malcolm Brogdon's latest comments

The Knicks revamped their bench this offseason by signing Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson. They also signed several players to non-guaranteed deals, including Malcolm Brogdon. The veteran guard revealed that he was willing to sign a non-guaranteed deal for the chance to compete for a championship with a great organization. It is the latest reminder for fans that the Knicks are in a new era as a team, and a title is there for the taking.

Speaking to The Daily News, Brogdon said, “Going into my 10th year, I wanted to be in a good organization that’s competing and trying to win a championship. I had that in Milwaukee, Boston, and here I think there’s a real shot.”

New York has steadily risen into one of the powerhouses in the Eastern Conference over the last several years. They just made their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years and have only gotten stronger and deeper this offseason, as they attempt to make a real push in a conference where many teams are dealing with significant injuries.

Brogdon fills a big role for the Knicks

Nothing is guaranteed with a non-guaranteed contract, obviously, but, assuming Brogdon makes the final roster, he would fill a big role for the Knicks. Outside of Jalen Brunson, the Knicks lack a true ball-handler on the roster.

They have several other guards, like Clarkson, Mikal Bridges, and Miles McBride. That said, they don't have any proven ball-handlers that can initiate offense for others at a high level. Brogdon can certainly do that. He is capable of shooting off the dribble, is a good passer, and can defend at a high level.

He also has been in the league for 10 years, and having that sort of voice in the locker room is important for a team that is trying to get over the hump. While Brogdon hasn't won a title, he was part of a deep playoff run with the Celtics just two years ago and has appeared in 43 playoff games in his career.

Brogdon making this roster could be costly to Knicks youngster

The Knicks currently have room on their roster to add one player on a veteran minimum deal. They are also interested in signing Brogdon, as well as Landry Shamet, to the final roster. If the front office and Mike Brown opt to go that route, they will need to make a trade to open up another roster spot, something that could force one of the Knicks' younger players off the team.