Knicks fans are finding out brutal Miles McBride reality

There are nights when a team learns something about itself and then there are nights when the fanbase learns something it did not want to. The New York Knicks’ last game in Miami was the latter.

With Jalen Brunson sidelined and OG Anunoby gone after one quarter, the question of “Can Miles McBride run a contending team as a starting point guard?” came up again. The question, whether fair or not to McBride, is relevant for the next few weeks. The answer, at least right now, is leaning toward no.

McBride was not bad on Friday. He competed, hit some shots, and played hard and determined basketball. But when asked to run the offense, the gaps in his game showed in a way they usually do not when his role is more simple.

Although New York pulled off the win, it is clear that they needed someone to steady them, guide possessions, and initiate actions with purpose. Right now, McBride is simply not that guy.

Miles McBride isn’t ready to lead a contending team

His numbers tell the story. Nine points on 10 shots; four assists; three rebounds. Not disastrous, but not what you want from the player suddenly playing a key role. As the game unfolded, it was not McBride who lifted New York. It was Jordan Clarkson and Landry Shamet, the veterans who put up 24 and 36 points, providing the scoring the Knicks needed.

This is the tough part. McBride is a strong shooter, fierce defender, and player every coach should trusts because of his effort and toughness. But that does not automatically translate to being a lead guard.

In his first four seasons, he has yet to average more than three assists per game. This year, he is just at 2.7 early on. Those are not just numbers, they are clues about his instincts and comfort level as a facilitator. With the Knicks thin at the point and thinner on the wing, they do not have the luxury of waiting for his playmaking to level up.

Brunson may miss a significant amount of time. Anunoby is dealing with another injury. The bench unit does not have a true floor general. McBride is going to play a lot, which could force growth.

Sometimes players unlock something only when the responsibility becomes unavoidable. Expecting him to be the stabilizing force of a contender at this point, however, is not realistic due to his current offensive profile.

Still, with Mike Brown overseeing the adjustments, the Knicks have a coach who can reshape things on the fly. If anyone can find a way to stabilize this stretch and keep the team from sliding, it might be Brown – even if the point guard situation is suddenly a weakness, not a strength.