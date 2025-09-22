Knicks fans faith in front office will be restored if the latest rumors are true

You would be hard-pressed to find a more polarizing figure around the NBA than Ben Simmons. Once touted as the next face of the league, his career has crumbled in recent years due to a slew of injuries and shooting struggles. Many fans were outraged when it was reported that the Knicks had offered the former All-NBA player a one-year contract. However, their faith in the front office can now be restored, as Howard Beck of The Ringer has reported that no offer was ever made.

Speaking on The Ringer NBA Show, Beck stated, "I am told pretty definitively that whatever was put out there about Ben Simmons turning down the Knicks was absolutely untrue." The news should make every Knicks fan breathe a massive sigh of relief, as Simmons would have been a disaster for this roster.

Signing Simmons would have been a rare mistake by this front office

Leon Rose has brought an era of stability to the Knicks, something that fans hadn't experienced for decades. Almost every move he has made has been a good one in recent years. He was patient with assets, finally got a franchise superstar in Jalen Brunson, and then used those assets to go all-in by making huge trades to land Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges.

Sure, the jury is still out on how great a fit Towns and Bridges are, or if five first-round picks were too much to give up for Bridges. That said, he took a calculated risk to try to maximize the prime of Brunson.

This summer, Rose has made the most of the limited financial resources the Knicks had, bringing in Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson, as well as multiple other veterans, like Landry Shamet, Malcolm Brogdon, and Garrison Mathews, on non-guaranteed deals.

Simmons does not fit with this roster

Simmons still has skills that can help an NBA team. He is a big and versatile defender, capable of handling the ball, and is a very good passer. His biggest drawback is his shooting, but it is a massive drawback.

Not only has Simmons never developed any semblance of a jumpshot, but he rarely looks at the rim at all. He doesn't drive with the intent to get to the rim; he doesn't get to the free-throw line, the basket may as well have a lid on it.

For a team that should be leaning into space and five-out offensive principles, Simmons would only hurt their spacing, and fans should be thrilled the front office realized that.