Knicks fans are dying laughing at the Celtics' nightmare offseason

The Celtics' offseason plans changed in the blink of an eye after Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles against the New York Knicks in the playoffs. Boston's once-championship roster is no more, and it goes beyond Tatum's absence for the 2025-26 season.

New York had a 2-1 lead over Boston entering Game 4 of the semifinals. Tatum got hurt in the fourth quarter. The game wasn't out of reach for the Celtics, but the Knicks were winning and had momentum on their side before the injury. To think that was the final game of Boston's "dynasty" that never was.

The Celtics traded Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis this summer for salary-shedding purposes. Their biggest offseason addition is Anfernee Simons, whom they received in the Holiday trade. It says a lot that Boston has tried to trade Simons, but there isn't interest from opposing teams.

Next season will be all about Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard. How far can that trio (plus Simons) lead the Celtics? Even in a weakened conference, it's not looking great.

On the flip side, the Knicks should finish once again as one of the top teams in the East, perhaps the top team. Cleveland should be New York's biggest threat, but teams like Atlanta and Orlando improved its rosters this offseason. Boston isn't in the conversation.

Celtics have had one of the worst offseasons in the NBA

To make matters worse for Boston, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported earlier this month that Wyc Grousbeck was stepping down from his role as the team's governor. Bill Chisholm purchased the Celtics earlier this year, but Grousbeck, whose family had owned the team since 2002, stated that he would continue to serve as CEO and governor through the 2027-28 season. He left three seasons earlier than anticipated.

Boston is in the midst of a period of uncertainty that nobody saw coming, following its title win just over a year ago. Fans knew the CBA and its harsh penalties were coming for the Celtics, but still, that organization has unraveled significantly in the past couple of months alone.

It wasn't that long ago when the Celtics looked like they were no match for the Knicks. New York had no answer for Boston in the regular season. The lingering feeling of that disappointment made the Knicks' second-round win that much sweeter. What's even better is knowing the Celtics' future is a big question mark.