New York Knicks fans that are hoping the front office has a surprise up their sleeves at the trade deadline may want to start tempering those expectations now. Leon Rose and company know what the roster needs, but the assets available to them make it hard to check every box. That disconnect is why disappointment feels like the most likely outcome.

Why Knicks fans should lower deadline expectations

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, New York is actively exploring ways to move Guerschon Yabusele’s $5.5 million contract in hopes of adding depth for a playoff push. Fischer also noted that league chatter continues to link the Knicks to both veteran guard help and additional frontcourt depth behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson. That sounds ambitious, and potentially unrealistic.

Yabusele was signed last offseason to a two-year, $12 million deal using the taxpayer mid-level exception. The player option on the second year was fine because of the idea that he could instantly provide physicality and versatility up front. Instead, he has struggled to find a consistent role. Through 33 games, he's averaging under 10 minutes a night and producing modest numbers.

That explains why New York would look to move him. It's also important to consider Mitchell Robinson’s injury history. For several seasons, he has been injury-prone. That forces the Knicks to think ahead, especially with playoff basketball in mind. Asking Towns to absorb heavy minutes at center without reliable insurance is risky and the front office knows it.

One name that has surfaced is the Phoenix Suns’ Nick Richards. A hypothetical Yabusele-for-Richards swap could work cleanly from a salary standpoint without requiring extra assets.

Richards has barely played this season for Phoenix, averaging just over nine minutes per game. Last year, though, he showed real value over an extended run. During the 2024-25 season, he was given around 22 minutes a game and flirted with averaging a double-double, posting 9.3 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting efficiently.

On paper, that profile checks boxes the Knicks care about. They get someone to help out in various departments, such as rebounding and playoff depth.

The issue is that even a move like that only solves part of their problems. New York also needs a reliable guard to steady the offense when Jalen Brunson sits. Tyler Kolek has flashed promise, but trusting a young ball-handler in high-leverage playoff moments is a gamble.

That is where more frustration can creep in. Turning Yabusele into help is doable, but turning him into multiple rotation upgrades is likely not. Unless Rose is willing to bundle additional depth pieces, the Knicks may be forced to prioritize one need over another.

Stein’s reporting makes it clear the Knicks are trying. It also quietly suggests the ceiling is limited. For a fanbase dreaming big, that reality may sting most.