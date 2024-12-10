Knicks fans can actually enjoy disgruntled rival star trade saga for once

New York Knicks fans got used to their favorite team being linked to any and every available star. It happened for years until the team cashed in the bulk of its treasure chest of first-round picks for Mikal Bridges. Fans thought there wouldn't be another major offseason trade, but the front office traded for Karl-Anthony Towns shortly before training camp.

The Knicks are over the first tax apron, which makes trades more complicated. The front office could still make a minor move before the deadline, but the days of anticipating New York to make a big splash are over.

It's been a long time since Knicks fans thoroughly enjoyed a rival star becoming available on the market. Why? Because there was anticipation/fear that the player would end up in New York. Fans are still traumatized from past front-office regimes overpaying for players who turned out to be duds.

With the trade deadline slowly approaching, rumors will heighten. It's mid-December, and they've already started. On Tuesday, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Heat are "open to listening to offers" for Jimmy Butler (subscription required). The 35-year-old prefers to be traded to the Mavericks, Rockets, or Warriors.

Heat open to trading Jimmy Butler before February deadline

Butler is the kind of aging star New York would want to avoid if the team was still in the market for a star (and the Knicks reportedly inquired about him over the summer). However, that doesn't mean other teams aren't interested, particularly a team like the Warriors, who don't want to waste Steph Curry's talents toward the end of his career.

Butler's averages this season aren't super impressive, but that could change with a new situation. He's averaging 19 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 55.7% from the field and 36% from three. He's played in 17 of Miami's 22 games.

It will be interesting to see how the next couple of months play out for Butler. He has a $52.4 million player option that he reportedly plans to decline to enter free agency. All signs point toward the Heat trading Butler before he walks for nothing.

Not having to worry about the Knicks trading for Butler while watching him leave Miami without winning the Heat a ring is a win-win situation for New York. It's nice to enjoy trade season without the anxiety of not knowing what the Knicks will do.