Knicks' familiarity with Tony Bradley could give him an edge in training camp battle

After months of inactivity, the New York Knicks have been making a lot of transactions lately. That includes signing players who are released soon after.

The moves aren’t necessarily notable, as they are non-guaranteed deals. The Knicks can sign one more player to a veteran’s minimum deal without going over the second apron, and it looks like a training camp battle will determine who that player is.

Tony Bradley signed with the Knicks to a non-guaranteed Exhibit 9 deal. New York has seen him several times in the playoffs, which could give him an advantage in earning a roster spot.

Bradley has played in eight playoff games against the Knicks

Now an eight-year veteran, Bradley has played for six teams during his career. The Indiana Pacers waived him in early January 2026, and he remained a free agent until the end of the regular season, when the Atlanta Hawks signed him.

Of course, the Hawks are the same team the Knicks met up with in the first round of last season’s playoffs. Bradley signed with Indiana late in the 2024-25 season, and New York saw him in the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals. That makes two straight years that the Knicks have seen Bradley in the playoffs.

Did the Knicks see something in either series that made them think Bradley could be a strong option to fill their roster? A third center is seen as a need for the team behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond. The 28-year-old Bradley is listed at 6-foot-10, and per Basketball-Reference, he has spent 98% of his time on the floor as his team’s center during his career.

Both times that Bradley’s team played the Knicks in the playoffs, he spent just part of the series in the rotation. In most games, though, he strictly saw garbage time.

Bradley never saw huge minutes, but he was a +10 in 10 minutes during Game 4 of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals, in a game Indiana won by nine points. He is a high-effort player, as the Knicks saw in those two series, even if it didn’t result in gaudy numbers for Bradley.

If New York wants to give a center the last roster spot, Bradley joins fellow centers Drew Eubanks and James Wiseman as non-guaranteed players in training camp. Bradley has averaged five offensive rebounds per 36 minutes in his career, and New York certainly values that trait. The Knicks at least have data on Bradley in high-stakes situations, particularly against him.