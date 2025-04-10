It looked like the New York Knicks would end the regular season on a high note with a win over the Celtics on Tuesday night at MSG, but the game ended with Boston picking up the 119-117 overtime victory. New York fell to 0-4 against Boston, a team it could face in the second round of the playoffs.

The Knicks were at full strength for the first time against the Celtics this season, and hopes were high. It was Jalen Brunson's second game back in the lineup since missing a few weeks with a sprained ankle. He knocked off some rust in his first game back on Sunday and finished with 27 points and 10 assists against Boston. Karl-Anthony led New York with 34 points and 14 rebounds.

The Celtics were without Al Horford, who has started in 41 of the 59 games he's played for Boston this season. Kristaps Porzingis was back in the starting lineup after missing Sunday's game with an illness, and the former Knick finished with 34 points (8-of-13 shooting from three). Jayson Tatum, who also didn't play on Sunday, posted 32 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

The loss wasn't nearly as bad as the previous three against the Celtics (New York lost by a combined 63 points), but that didn't matter. The Knicks had a chance to prove that they could beat a top-three team in the league, but they fell apart. New York is a combined 0-9 against Boston, Cleveland, and Oklahoma City this season.

It's impossible to ignore Knicks' track record against top-3 teams

New York will face Cleveland on Friday night and could pick up its first win of the season over the Cavaliers. Cleveland clinched the No. 1 seed in the East with its win over Chicago on Tuesday, without an injured Donovan Mitchell. The Cavs could rest key players against the Knicks, so while beating Cleveland would be nice, it might not be the indicator the team needs it to be.

The harsh truth is that New York's playoff outlook doesn't look good, even though the Knicks are one of only five NBA teams to hit the 50-win mark this season. The goal isn't to secure a playoff berth, like it was a few seasons ago, but to make it past the second round, at the very least. New York is on track for a first-round playoff matchup against Detroit. The Knicks are 1-2 against the Pistons this season and will be in Detroit on Thursday.

New York has pulled off impressive wins over Memphis (when it was the No. 2 seed in the West), Denver (twice), and Houston, but the goal is to be playing your best basketball now. There are still more questions than answers with the Knicks, which isn't reassuring, considering the first round of the playoffs begins in 10 days.

Maybe the overtime loss to Boston is the push New York needed to ramp things up to another level, but that might be wishful thinking. One would think three straight blowout losses would've been enough motivation.