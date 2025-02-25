Knicks' failure to enter historic club tells everyone what they already knew

The NBA gave the New York Knicks the chance to change the narrative with back-to-back games in Boston and Cleveland over the weekend. The result? A 37-point loss to the Cavaliers and a 13-point loss to the Celtics (that was worse than the result showed).

It made one thing crystal clear: There is still a sizable gap between the Knicks and the top two teams in the East. New York cashed in a slew of first-round picks for Mikal Bridges and added another for Karl-Anthony Towns during the offseason to become a championship team. There isn't pressure for them to win a title in 2025 (although that'd be nice), but the current outlook still feels bleak.

Speaking of winning the 2025 NBA Finals, the Knicks' loss to the Celtics didn't eliminate them from being the last team standing in June, but it was New York's 20th loss. If you're wondering what the significance of that is, maybe you've heard of Phil Jackson's 40-before-20 club.

Jackson, who so kindly spent three years in the Knicks' front office, said that real contenders reach 40 wins before hitting 20 losses. New York entered Friday's matchup against Cleveland with 37 wins and 18 losses and left Boston on Sunday with a 37-20 record.

Knicks come up short of entering 2024-25 40-before-20 club

Only three teams in the NBA reached 40 wins before 20 losses this season: the Celtics, Cavaliers, and Thunder. Do you know the Knicks' record against those three squads this season? 0-7.

The Athletic's Law Murray pointed out that 17 of the last NBA champions were part of the 40-before-20 club. Boston, Cleveland, or OKC aren't guaranteed to win the 2025 championship, but the odds are in their favor. Maybe a team like New York will do the unthinkable and be an outlier, but it would take as much luck as skill.

The Knicks will get Mitchell Robinson back very soon, as ESPN's Shams Charania said the center will return sometime this week. His re-introduction into the lineup will boost New York's defense and offensive rebounding. Fans are eager to see how he looks back on the floor after an extended absence and hope he'll be the missing piece the Knicks desperately need.

Hoisting the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy in June feels more like a dream than a reality for New York, but crazier things have happened (like Luka going to the Lakers).