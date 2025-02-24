Brutal Knicks weekend overshadows positive injury update

New York Knicks fans went from celebrating their team's two All-Stars one weekend to thinking the world was ending the next. That might be an exaggeration, but the Knicks did themselves no favors by not only losing to the Cavaliers and Celtics again but doing so in an embarrassing fashion.

They didn't look like contenders but rather pretenders. The mood couldn't be lower than it is, but something could happen within the next week that should lift spirits.

Mitchell Robinson hasn't played in an NBA game since the 2024 playoffs. He re-injured the same ankle he had surgery on in December, which led to another surgery in May. The Knicks knew they'd be without Robinson to start the season (part of the reason for the Karl-Anthony Towns trade), but his return has taken longer than expected.

ESPN's Shams Charania initially reported that Robinson would be sidelined through at least the end of the 2024 calendar year. There are only a few days left in February, and he still hasn't made his regular-season debut, but that should change soon.

Mitchell Robinson expected to make his Knicks return very soon

Shortly before New York and Boston tipped off on Sunday, Charania reported that Robinson would return sometime in the next week.

Reporting for NBA Countdown on ABC -- New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is closing in on his season debut: pic.twitter.com/iFJYjIriPe — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 23, 2025

Robinson was cleared for contact a week before the All-Star break and practiced 5-on-5 for the first time since getting injured after the break.

The Knicks have three games on the docket this week: Wednesday against the Sixers, Friday in Memphis, and Sunday in Miami.

It would be something for Mitch to return against Philadelphia because of Joel Embiid. However, Embiid is considered day-to-day because of his knee. Charania reported that the Sixers are consulting specialists to determine how to move forward. Another surgery could be the best option, sidelining Embiid for the rest of the season. A Robinson versus Embiid matchup doesn't seem likely, but it hasn't been ruled out yet.

Robinson will need some time to get up to speed when he returns, meaning he'll likely be on a minute restriction. There are 25 regular-season games left, so there is still plenty of time for Robinson to get his legs back under him before the playoffs start. The Knicks desperately need him to be at his best in time for the postseason so they can have a chance to make a run.

Stay tuned for the update everyone has been waiting for — the notification that Robinson will suit up for the first time this season.