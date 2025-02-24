Knicks will soon be out of excuses as Mitchell Robinson nears return

The New York Knicks aren't in desperation mode, but it sure feels that way. Things would have been different if they had beaten Cleveland or Boston over the weekend, but both games showed that there is still a large gap between them and the top two teams in the East.

New York went 0-2 in the first week of the season against Boston and Cleveland. The Knicks didn't play one of those teams again until Feb. 8, when they hosted the Celtics. Fans thought it couldn't get worse than opening night, but New York lost by 27. It wasn't a close game. Neither was the 142-105 loss to the Cavaliers on Friday.

The Knicks were down early against Boston on Sunday but managed to claw back into the game in the third quarter. They didn't have enough gas in the tank to take the lead and lost by 13.

They're not in the position fans thought they'd be in after trading for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns during the offseason. New York is still the third-best team in the East, with a four-game lead over No. 4 Indiana, but if the past few days showed anything, the Knicks still have a lot of work to do.

Mitchell Robinson expected to return soon for the Knicks

New York stayed relatively quiet at the trade, sending Jericho Sims to Milwaukee for Delon Wright. There were rumors surrounding players like Mitchell Robinson, but the only player from the 2021 playoff team remained on the roster past Feb. 6.

Robinson hasn't played in a game this season after having ankle surgery last May. There isn't much to feel optimistic about right now as a Knicks fan other than the fact the center will soon make his regular-season debut. Before Sunday's game in Boston, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that he was told Robinson will return sometime this week.

Reporting for NBA Countdown on ABC -- New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is closing in on his season debut: pic.twitter.com/iFJYjIriPe — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 23, 2025

The center isn't going to step in and immediately play 25-30 minutes a night. He'll likely be on a minute restriction, but the good news is the playoffs are still a month and a half away. There is time for Robinson to get back into playing shape and get used to sharing the court with Towns.

Robinson will boost New York's depth and league-average defense, but he won't fix all of the Knicks' problems. He alone won't be enough to power New York past Boston or Cleveland in the playoffs, at least not the version of the Knicks that showed up over the weekend.

It's concerning that the team's biggest strength — its offense — went cold against the NBA's elite. Their defense looked worse than average. Robinson will help out in the latter category, but there will be offensive limitations with him at the five and KAT at the four. Towns has opened up the offense playing center, but he struggles defensively at the five (look to Sunday's loss for proof).

You'll be disappointed if you expect Robinson's return to change everything for the Knicks. He'll help, but his presence won't be enough to power New York to the Eastern Conference Finals. The trade deadline has passed, so it's up to New York to improve internally. Will it be enough? To be determined.