Knicks draft pick just threw Tyler Kolek a life raft with latest contract

The New York Knicks' first draft selection as the 2026 NBA Champions was German point guard Jack Kayil. The 20-year-old was always ineligible for a two-way contract, because of his deal with Alba Berlin. Kayil impressed throughout his time at Summer League, though, raising the possibility of a potential roster crunch at guard.

If Kayil was going to spend the 2026-27 season stateside, it would have to be the result of the Knicks using their "last" roster spot on another guard in place of depth at center. Unless, of course, they used someone like incoming third-year guard Tyler Kolek to acquire that depth instead.

On Friday, Kayil announced a five-year agreement with Alba Berlin — officially rendering him a draft-and-stash NBA prospect. The Knicks could still use Kolek in a trade to address their lack of support behind Karl-Anthony Towns, but time and targets are dwindling. Mike Brown made clear throughout the season that he's willing to trust Kolek in big moments. While he'll likely start the year behind Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Jose Alvarado, and Jordan Clarkson on the depth chart, the 25-year-old is still in the mix for now.

Brown won't shy away from giving Kolek chances to step up

It didn't take Kolek long to fall out of Brown's Knicks rotation last season. The second-year guard played on opening night, but his coach made clear his defense would be the biggest thing keeping him from playing time. The comment wound up being a bit more prophetic than anyone involved would have likely preferred.

Kolek impressed throughout the season when given the chance, which consistently happened in big moments. When put to the task in the NBA Cup Championship against the San Antonio Spurs, Christmas Day against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and even an early February home game against LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers, Kolek made those moments count.

The Knicks are entering the 2026-27 season as the hunted, having just won the title. History says they certainly won't have an easy path to defending their Larry O'Brien trophy, especially in this era of the second apron and parity. It should help Kolek's chances of getting involved, though, that the Knicks shed the weight of ending that 53-year championship drought.

Brown was willing to give young players like Kolek opportunity, even as part of the starting lineup, when members of his regular rotation were out. The coach handled the pressure and expectations of Madison Square Garden expertly, still finding time to test and further the development of guys like Kolek and Mohamed Diawara.

That won't change next year, even as the Knicks look to become the NBA's first repeat champion in nine years. Even if it has to happen as a result of injury, Kolek will get opportunities next season to show his worth — whether to the Knicks themselves, or any other interested squads.