Knicks desperately need Karl-Anthony Towns to embrace most dominant skill

New York Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns is among the most exceptionally skilled offensive players in NBA history. A knockdown shooter who can operate at all three levels, Towns has the talent to take over any game he plays.

If there's been one consistent knock against Towns' offensive output, however, it's that he doesn't assert himself in the way he's capable of—a truth reflected in his approach to post-ups.

Towns is a skilled post-up player who can score in any number of ways when operating with his back to the basket. That includes ambidextrous finishes inside, hook shots over either shoulder, and the ability to hit turnaround jump shots that leaves many in awe.

Unfortunately, Towns' attempts pale in comparison to the top post-up players and reflect an underlying issue with his approach to physicality.

Towns is a finesse player, which is by no means an inherently flawed approach to the game. The issue he often encounters, however, is that opponents attempt to take away his jump shot and utilize physicality to guide him into scoring opportunities that require him to play through contact.

Thankfully, Towns is the best player in the NBA at converting via post-ups—if you remove the essential factor of attempts and all that comes with the lack of them.

Karl-Anthony Towns offers elite efficiency via post-ups, paint touches

In 2024-25, Towns was one of eight players to average at least 3.0 post-ups per game. That's a promising sign that he's willing to go down low and operate in a way that discredits much of the criticism that he's received for being averse to physicality.

Of those eight players, no one came close to Towns' average of 0.742 points per post up—with Pascal Siakam finishing second at a distant 0.672.

The context of Towns' success, however, is that he ranked seventh out of those eight players in post-ups per game at 3.3. Only LeBron James attempted fewer among that group at 3.1, with Nikola Jokic, Ivica Zubac, and Alperen Sengun all clearing 5.0.

There may in fact be a method to the madness, but one can't help but feel as though Towns should be more aggressive in going to the post if he's converting with league-leading efficiency.

It's also worth noting that Towns ranked sixth out of those eight players and No. 24 in the NBA in paint touches. That may be the most baffling fact of all considering he ranked No. 2 amongst the 24 players who averaged at least 5.0 per game in points per paint touch.

For perspective: The only player from that group who averaged more points per paint touch than Towns was Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In 2025-26, the Knicks need to ensure that Towns' offense flows through the interior as much as it does the perimeter. He's too dominant inside to limit his volume, particularly when the Knicks are as well-rounded as they are along the perimeter with OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Jalen Brunson leading a deep rotation of shot creators and playmakers.

By no means should Towns shy away from utilizing his elite jump shot to his advantage, but it would behoove the Knicks to find ways to get him more post-ups and paint touches in 2025-26.