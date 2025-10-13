The Knicks’ ugly three-point numbers hide a massive reason for optimism

The Knicks are shooting just 26.5 percent from three through their first three preseason games. While that isn't the number they want, fans should spend less time worrying about the amount they're hitting their threes and more time celebrating the number that they're taking them.

The Knicks have been shockingly inaccurate from three through their trio of preseason games. Only the Philadelphia 76ers have missed at a higher clip, with them draining just 22.5 percent of their threes. Even some of the Knicks' most accurate marksmen like Jalen Brunson and Landry Shamet have been struggling, knocking down just 15 percent and 25 percent of their threes, respectively.

Admittedly, there are few more frustrating things to watch as a fan than your favorite team clanking three after three. That said, it's preseason, and fans should try to keep in perspective that the volume of threes that the Knicks are getting up is much more important than their 3-point percentage.

Mike Brown wants them to get up threes

Mike Brown has made it clear that he wants the Knicks to get up a significantly higher number of threes this season. He has stated that he wants the Knicks to take at least 40 per game, which is a significant jump from last season.

While the Knicks were one of the better 3-point shooting teams last season, nailing just under 37 percent of their deep balls, they struggled to generate threes. The Knicks averaged just over 34 3-pointers per game, which ranked only 27th in the league.

The Knicks have certainly taken Brown's wishes to heart, averaging 44 threes per game over their first three preseason games. The volume is important, and encouraging, and the shooting percentage will find its level eventually.

Volume bends defenses

The number of threes a player takes has a greater influence on how they will be defended than how often they hit threes.

1. Everyone should be checking out these posts from @dlee4three



2. This applies particularly well to the Knicks and the convos regarding their 3-point volume and who the fifth starter should be, as well as something I was chatting with David about earlier. https://t.co/QgoRICqNKk pic.twitter.com/w0UIzithtf — AOP_NBA (@aop_nba) September 25, 2025

It is hard to bend a defense without making them guard you at the 3-point line, and the Knicks generating more threes is a vital component of them maximizing their offensive ceiling.

3-point percentage is volatile. Fans shouldn't put too much stock in how often the threes are falling through just three games. If anyone thinks Brunson will shoot 15 percent from three after shooting 38.9 percent from three for his career, then I have a bridge to sell them.

If the Knicks do continue to struggle hitting threes into the season, then Brown will likely have to rein in the volume. For now, though, it is a great sign.