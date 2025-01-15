Knicks' decision to stay away from Zion Williamson trade looks better by the day

The days when the New York Knicks were linked to every star who might be traded weren't that long ago. One of those stars was Zion Williamson, who is still with the team that drafted him.

New York finished the 2018-19 season with the worst record in the league, and optimism was high that the draft lottery would result in the Knicks receiving the No. 1 pick. Instead, the Pelicans were awarded the top pick, while New York fell to No. 3.

The hype Zion received during his lone season at Duke rivaled what LeBron James experienced during high school. Zion was supposed to change everything for a Knicks organization that suffered embarrassment after embarrassment. There was going to be nothing like watching the young star play at none other than Madison Square Garden.

Every single Knicks fan should be able to agree that, in retrospect, walking away from the 2019 draft lottery with the No. 3 pick was a blessing in disguise. RJ Barrett never quite lived up to expectations in New York, but he played in far more games in a Knicks uniform than Zion did with the Pelicans before he was traded to Toronto.

Zion Williamson can't stop getting in his own way with Pelicans

Injuries have been the story of Zion's career. He's spent more time off the court than on it. He recently returned from a 27-game absence because of a left hamstring strain.

Zion returned on Jan. 7 in a loss to the Timberwolves in which he had 22 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block. He missed the following game against the Trail Blazers, as it was the second half of a back-to-back, and New Orleans wanted to be cautious. Zion also missed Jan. 10's game against the Sixers, but not because of his health.

The 24-year-old has long been criticized for not taking care of his body and doing what he should to play. He doesn't take his profession seriously enough, which is why he didn't play against the Sixers. The Pelicans suspended him for one game because he was late to the flight to go to Philadelphia.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported Zion has been late to several practices this season. New Orleans coach Willie Green didn't go into detail about the suspension but did say there were "several occasions that led up to this."

If it's not one thing with Zion, it's another. He's one of the best players in the league when he's healthy and engaged, but unfortunately, that doesn't happen often.

Zion parted ways with CAA earlier in the season, and reportedly, part of that was because he wanted to be in New York, and it didn't happen. The Knicks waited a few years to cash in their assets, but they didn't do so on Zion. Fans can thank Leon Rose for that.