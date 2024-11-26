Knicks were wise not to grant star's reported trade wish that led to agency split
New York Knicks fans only thought things would soon look up for the organization before the 2019 draft lottery. Zion Williamson was supposed to be the prize for a Knicks squad that posted the worst record in the league in 2018-19 (17-65).
However, the ping pong balls didn't fall in New York's favor, as New Orleans was awarded the No. 1 overall pick. The Knicks had the No. 2 selection, which turned into RJ Barrett.
The draft lottery result actually played in New York's favor. Barrett had his ups and downs with the Knicks, but he helped the team acquire OG Anunoby last year. The wing is a perfect fit for a Tom Thibodeau team, so much so that he landed a five-year, $212.5 million contract in the offseason.
The Anunoby trade isn't the only reason the draft lottery favored New York. The pre-draft Zion hype proved to be too good to be true for the Pelicans. Zion is six seasons into his NBA career and has spent more time off the court than on it. His health has been a massive concern for New Orleans.
There have been plenty of trade rumors surrounding the Knicks and Zion, but they've never amounted to anything. New York cashed in its assets on Mikal Bridges, and traded for Karl-Anthony Towns before the start of the season. Zion was hoping the Knicks would bring him to New York.
Zion Williamson reportedly wanted to be traded to Knicks
On Friday, The Athletic's Joe Vardon reported that Williamson and CAA parted ways (subscription required). Vardon wrote, "It is not immediately clear why Williamson and CAA are splitting, but the players' association confirmed that CAA is no longer listed as his representative."
On Saturday, ClutchPoints' Kris Pursiainen dropped a report detailing some of the reasons why Zion left CAA:
"Even before the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery sealed Williamson's fate as the Pelicans' No. 1 overall pick, he had long made it clear to the agency that he wanted to play in New York. After beginning his career in New Orleans, Williamson expected more from his representation in regards to pursuing a trade to New York. This was one of the two driving factors that resulted in the split, source said."
It's not hard to believe Zion wanted to be in New York. Why wouldn't he want to play in NYC and call MSG home? However, the Knicks were right not to cash in on Zion. He has a history of injuries and doesn't always take care of his body. Trading for Zion would've set New York back significantly.
The Knicks have made other risky moves, like the trade for Bridges. Trading for Zion would've been much riskier.