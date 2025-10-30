Knicks could soon deliver the Mitchell Robinson news fans want to hear

Mitchell Robinson missed the New York Knicks' first four games of the regular season with what the team called 'left ankle injury management.' He played in the first three preseason games, so fans were confused about why he was missing the start of the season due to load management. It doesn't work that way.

On Thursday, fans got the news they were hoping for, and were worried wouldn't come. Robinson practiced, and even better, he could play on Friday in Chicago against the Bulls. New York's next game after that will be on Sunday against Chicago, but at Madison Square Garden.

Knicks brought C Mitchell Robinson on current road trip with thought that he could play. Tomorrow at CHI is last game on trip https://t.co/5U8Nd26meH — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) October 30, 2025

The Knicks lost the first two games on their road trip against the Heat and Bucks, so as SNY's Ian Begley noted, Friday could be when Robinson makes his 2025-26 regular-season debut, as it's the last game on the trip. Not only could Robinson play, but Miles McBride, who missed the past couple of games due to personal reasons, is back with the team and expected to play.

Mitchell Robinson could make his season debut on Friday

Fans feared that Robinson had injured his ankle during the preseason, which is why he was suddenly unable to practice or play after entering training camp healthy. New York has a history of not being transparent when it comes to injuries. Load management didn't add up as an excuse for why Robinson wasn't playing at the start of the season.

Robinson's participation in practice should be taken as a sign that all is well on his end, at least for now. The Knicks haven't released their injury report for their game against the Bulls yet, but it seems like there's a chance that Robinson could be questionable. If he is, that doesn't mean he'll play, but after a few weeks of unanswered questions, it will be a win in itself to see New York not outright list Mitch as out.

Perhaps this was all nothing more than the Knicks playing it overly safe with Robinson, as he's dealt with several injuries throughout his career, but even then, that doesn't completely add up.

We may never know the truth of what happened these past few weeks, but at this point, it's enough to know that the end of the saga is near. Let's hope that there are no more Robinson injury surprises in store for New York this season. He's too important to the title the Knicks are chasing.