Knicks could make their offseason flawless with one veteran steal

The New York Knicks have already had a very strong free agency. They upgraded their frontcourt depth by adding Guerschon Yabusele and bolstered their backcourt by adding veteran guard Jordan Clarkson. They still have room to add another veteran on a minimum deal, and landing Al Horford would make their offseason completely flawless.

Horford is easily the top remaining unrestricted free agent on the open market. He was linked to the Knicks earlier in the offseason and has a strong friendship with Karl-Anthony Towns.

Horford still has a lot to offer

At 39 years of age, Hordford is the third-oldest active player in the league, behind only LeBron James and PJ Tucker. Still, the ageless wonder seems to have plenty left in the tank and would be a massive addition to the Knicks roster.

The stretch big man brings a rare combination of 3-point shooting and defense to the table, which would be welcomed with open arms in New York. Last year, he appeared in 60 games for the Boston Celtics, averaging 27.6 minutes per game. The veteran center averaged nine points, 2.1 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Even at this age, Horford remains an elite shooter from the outside. He shot 36.3 percent from deep on 5.2 attempts and has shot over 40 percent from three in two out of the last three seasons. He also remains a great a versatile defender, posting a +1.1 Defensive Estimated Plus-Minus in 2024-25.

The addition of Horford would give New York one of the most dominant frontcourts in the league, as he would join Towns, Yabusele, and Mitchell Robinson in what would be both a deep and versatile unit.

New York might be geographically intriguing

It has been rumored that Horford is considering signing with the Golden State Warriors, while also weighing the possibility of retirement. The Knicks don't have the financial flexibility to compete with what the Warriors have to offer Horford. That said, their location could work in their favor.

It is possible that Horford would want to remain close to his home in Boston, which would be possible if he decided to sign with the Knicks. As his career winds down, there is a chance that location would be just as important as money.

On top of that, the Knicks have a championship-caliber roster. Horford already got a taste of what winning tastes like. Could he view New York as a better opportunity to reach the promised land again? It's possible.