The Knicks could steal a trusted leader from one of their top rivals

The Knicks may be looking to poach the beloved Al Horford from their arch rival Boston Celtics, according to a new report from James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. The veteran center would make a ton of sense for the Knicks, who should be looking to add defensive depth and 3-point shooting, both of which Horford brings to the table.

Horford is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, meaning the Knicks would have the opportunity to sign him outright, assuming the pair would be able to come to an agreement on how much the 39-year-old veteran is worth. The Knicks should have a $5.7 million taxpayer midlevel exception at their disposal, which is a bit of a dropoff from the $9.5 million Horford earned in the 2024-25 season.

It is also important to note that Edwards III stated that Horford is among the "names I think the Knicks should consider and have had rumblings about considering." So, it is unclear which of those two baskets Horford falls into.

That said, Edwards III is not the first one to link the Knicks to the sharpshooting veteran. Earlier this month, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps named Horford among players the Knicks could pursue this offseason.

Why it makes sense

After Jayson Tatum suffered a catastrophic Achilles injury in the playoffs that will keep him sidelined for most, if not all, of the 2025-26 NBA season, all reporting has indicated the Knicks will be looking to shed salary in a year in which they don't figure to be very competitive.

For the Knicks, on the other hand, they will look to compete for a title in an Eastern Conference that should be wide open. Horford, while getting up there in age, would still be a valuable addition to the Knicks.

As I mentioned above, Horford is a very good 3-point shooter, especially for his position. Last season, he shot 36.3 percent from three while taking 5.2 3-point attempts per night. He could be slotted in seamlessly alongside Karl-Anthony Towns or play as the Knicks' lone center, giving the Knicks additional lineup flexibility.

Even at his age, Horford is still a very good defender. Another aspect that would make him appealing, especially while playing alongside Towns. Last season, Horford averaged 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, while posting a Defensive Estimated Plus Minus of 1.1.

It is unclear if Horford would want to leave Boston for a rival team. That said, it is impossible to deny that the pairing makes sense.