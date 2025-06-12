Knicks could land ideal bench upgrade without breaking the bank

There are two ways the Knicks could approach this offseason. The first is to make a drastic move, like shipping Karl-Anthony Towns out of town to land a star like Kevin Durant. The other is to use the limited financial flexibility they have to try to add depth that can be utilized by their next head coach in a way that could make a difference. Adding a proven veteran like Malcolm Brogdon, who won't come with a big price tag, does just that.

I'd like to preface this by saying that if things shift with Giannis Antetokounmpo, that's a different story. The current reporting has indicated that the Bucks do not intend to move the former MVP, and Antetokounmpo has not asked for a trade at this time. Even if he does, it would be an uphill battle for the Knicks to acquire him, and would involve several things having to fall into place, probably including Antetokounmpo requesting to specifically get traded to the Knicks.

So, for now, operating under the assumption that Durant is the biggest name available, the Knicks are better off focusing on adding playable depth, and Brogdon is exactly that.

The Knicks need a ball handler

In the Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks, like many other teams have been these playoffs, were utterly overwhelmed by the ball pressure that was applied by the Indiana Pacers. It became clear that the Knicks also had a lack of players who could comfortably handle the rock when Jalen Brunson was on the bench.

Cam Payne had lost his spot in the rotation, and you don't generally want Landry Shamet initiating your offense in the conference finals. The Knicks desperately need a guard who can do exactly that.

Malcolm Brogdon isn't the same player he was a couple of years ago, when he won Sixth Man of the Year with the Boston Celtics. He is now 32, and his best years are behind him. In the 2024-25 regular season, he posted an Estimated Plus-Minus of -1.6, the lowest of his career. To be fair to Brogdon, however, he was playing for a horrific Washington Wizards team, it isn't exactly the easiest place to look impactful.

On the year, Brogdon appeared in 24 games, averaging 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. Admittedly, it isn't the flashiest stat line. That said, he is secure with the ball, completing 97.3 percent of his passes, according to league tracking data.