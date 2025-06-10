Insider drops massive update on Giannis-Knicks dream pairing

Many Knicks' fans dream offseason involved pairing Jalen Brunson with former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been rumored to potentially be available for weeks now. However, it now appears unlikely that the Knicks, or any team for that matter, will be able to pry the nine-time All-NBA star from the Bucks, at least for now.

ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, speaking on Get Up, reported, "Right now, there is no Giannis Antetokounmpo trade market, there is no Giannis Antetokounmpo trade discussions. He has not asked for it [a trade request]. The Bucks are not looking to trade him."

The news comes just one day after Ian Begley of SNY reported that he would be very surprised if the Knicks were to trade for Kevin Durant, one of the other big names that have been the center of trade rumors in the early weeks of the Knicks' offseason.

So, at least for now, if the Knicks' intention is indeed to add a superstar-level talent to their roster, they will likely be looking away from Durant and unable to land Antetokounmpo.

The Giannis acquisition would be intriguing

It is easy to understand why fans would be clamoring for the Knicks to add Antetokounmpo. Outside of the obvious facts, like the former MVP award and the nine All-NBA selections, it is hard to think of a better pairing alongside Jalen Brunson.

Antetokounmpo is an elite defender. Unlike Karl-Anthony Towns, Brunson's current All-NBA counterpart, Antetokounmpo would help insulate Brunson's defensive deficiencies. Last season, he averaged 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game, while posting a defensive Estimated Plus-Minus of +1.2.

He is also still a monster on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 30.4 points, 2.2 offensive rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. In the playoffs this year, Antetokounmpo was doubled on 29.7 percent of his isolations, per league tracking data. For context, no other player who had at least 20 isolation possessions was doubled more than 10 percent.

That type of gravity would likely feel like a vacation for Jalen Brunson. At the same time, landing Antetokounmpo would strip down the Knicks roster to its bones. It would likely require trading Towns, one of OG Anunoby or Mikal Bridges, and another contract, possibly Miles McBride. In other words, the Knicks would be losing two of their starters and likely their best bench scorer.

Of course I am speaking in full hypotheticals at this point, as Windhorst reported, it does not seem Antetokounmpo is even available.