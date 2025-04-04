Knicks must continue to prioritize key contributor once Jalen Brunson returns

The New York Knicks are inching closer to finally having Jalen Brunson back on the court. Brunson began training with the team again on Friday, Apr. 4, and a return to action appears to be imminent, albeit with an upcoming back-to-back complicating the simplicity of those plans.

Once Brunson returns for the Knicks, head coach Tom Thibodeau must ensure that one of the key contributors who stepped up in his absence remains a part of the rotation.

Brunson has been sidelined since he sprained his ankle during a 113-109 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Mar. 6. It's been a challenging time for New York, with several players stepping up to collaboratively cover for the franchise player.

One of the individuals to emerge from the far end of the bench and make a consistently positive impact has been rookie point guard Tyler Kolek.

The Knicks traded up to select Kolek with the No. 34 overall selection in the 2024 NBA Draft. He's spent most of his rookie season either riding the pine or playing in the G League, but Brunson's injury opened the door for him to make a splash.

As the Knicks balance trimming their rotation to prepare for the playoffs with easing Brunson back into game action, ensuring that Kolek continues to receive minutes will be essential.

Tyler Kolek is the key to Knicks easing Jalen Brunson back in

Kolek has appeared in 40 games for the Knicks, averaging a mere 7.1 minutes per contest. Brunson's injury opened the door for an uptick in playing time, however, and the rookie point guard has taken that opportunity in stride.

Kolek is averaging 6.0 assists in just 17.4 minutes per game over his past seven outings, helping New York improbably compile a 5-2 record along the way.

It's the exact type of value that New York drafted Kolek to provide. He led all Division I players in assists per game in 2024-25, guiding the Marquette Golden Eagles to their first Sweet Sixteen appearance in 11 years.

Thankfully, that ability has translated to the NBA at the exact time the Knicks have needed him most—and Brunson's return won't change his value.

Brunson may soon be medically cleared to return, but he's going to need time to get back to 100 percent of who the Knicks need him to be. During that time, it would benefit New York immensely to have a playmaker who can unselfishly create for those around him.

Not only would that ease the burden placed on Brunson's shoulders—and for that matter, his ankle—but it would simplify the game for other players.

Brunson isn't coming back to the same team that he was leading before his injury. OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges have taken massive steps forward on offense, thus creating a new dynamic for the Knicks to grasp and manage.

With Kolek, a pass-first point guard ready to manage the flow of the game in a way that positively impacts winning, the Knicks could successfully reintegrate their franchise player without forcing anyone else to take a significant step back.

Finding playing time for a deep cast of quality guards won't be easy, but Kolek's contributions have proven essential.