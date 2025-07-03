Knicks can comfortably avoid signing Chris Paul if rumor proves true

The idea of Chris Paul in a New York Knicks uniform might sound intriguing at first. I mean, at the end of the day, he is a Hall of Fame point guard, one of the best to ever play the position, and is most likely looking for one final chapter in his storied career. But if the latest reports are true from AP NBA writer Tim Reynolds, and Paul truly wants to be a starter, then the Knicks should just walk away.

His resume is stacked



There is no kidding that Paul’s career numbers are impressive. He is a 12-time All-Star with over 23,000 points and 12,000 assists, and he still has the ability to be a leader. But the reason the Knicks should pass on him has less to do with his talent and more to do with what the team actually needs right now.

First and foremost, Jalen Brunson is the guy.

Brunson is firmly entrenched as the Knicks’ starting point guard. He’s the engine of their offense and the heart of the team, I do not think there is a debate to that. Bringing in Paul and expecting him to come off the bench or play in a diminished role alongside Brunson just doesn’t make sense.

The Knicks need versatility, not a traditional, ball-dominant point guard. Paul is great at what he does, but the Knicks need a guard who can adapt, play off the ball, and contribute without requiring high usage. That’s why a player like Ben Simmons, strange as it might sound, would be a better fit. Simmons doesn’t need to start, and offers positional flexibility, exactly what New York’s bench unit could use.

Paul’s leadership? Valuable, but not necessary here

He is known for mentoring younger players, but the Knicks are not built like that currently. Aside from rookie Tyler Kolek, there aren’t any young guards in need of that kind of guidance. And frankly, their games don’t mesh well anyway. There wouldn’t be enough minutes or shared responsibilities to make that kind of mentorship meaningful.

Paul should head back to the Clippers

If Paul is serious about starting and ending his career with purpose, the Los Angeles Clippers would make the most sense. He spent six strong years in Los Angeles, and that organization knows how to get the best out of him. With a team built to compete now, and a front office still very interested in bringing him back, the Clippers offer something the Knicks do not. They offer a familiar system, a potential starting role, and a fitting place to close out one of the greatest point guard careers the game has ever seen.