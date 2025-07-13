Knicks coach Mike Brown sounds ready to expose one big Jalen Brunson myth

Mike Brown opened up his tenure with the New York Knicks discussing his intention to speed up the offense. Many are wondering whether that’s possible with Jalen Brunson running the show. Brown isn’t worried about it. He already shot down the idea that you can’t play fast with Brunson as your offensive pilot.

“The first thing is, everybody knows I like to play fast,” Brown explained to the assembled media at his introductory presser. “And to have a guy like Jalen out there gives you the versatility to play all different types of ways, which is what it’s going to take throughout the course of a ball game.”

Despite emerging as one of the NBA’s top stars, “versatility” is not a term commonly used to describe Brunson. That is to some extent fair. Brunson has spent his entire tenure with the Knicks as their offensive lifeline, someone who methodically breaks down defenses while playing almost exclusively on the ball.

Frustrations have at times mounted with this style, particularly this past year. Only the bottom-of-the-offensive-barrel Orlando Magic played slower, through both the regular season and postseason, according to Inpredictable.

That is not entirely on Brunson. Sure, he is part of it. Sometimes, he has exacerbated it. Mostly, though, he has worked within the confines of Tom Thibodeau’s offensive designs. And while he may prefer the more deliberate heliocentric approach, that doesn’t mean he can’t play another way.

Jalen Brunson is more versatile than people think—and Mike Brown knows it

Brunson’s meteoric ascent to superstardom with the Knicks has seemingly made people forget he operated differently during his time with the Dallas Mavericks.

Tracking data shows that he spent significantly more time off the ball, took more spot-up jumpers, and used noticeably fewer dribbles per touch, according to BBall-Index.

New York has not afforded Brunson the opportunity to blend his on-ball chops with his off-ball and quicker-decision capabilities. He has instead been thrust into an all-everything, all-the-time role because the roster has lacked a fellow alpha option. Depending on the season and game, the Knicks’ next best option since Brunson arrived has been RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, or even OG Anunoby. That isn’t ideal.

Failing the completion of a stunning trade, this isn’t changing anytime soon. That might be problematic, but it’s not damning.

The Knicks already know what it looks like when Jalen Brunson plays faster

Ball and body movement can substitute the absence of a co-No. 1 option or patented second wheel. Both were often at a deficit under Thibodeau. That is why New York hired Mike Brown: to accelerate the offense by committee.

Brunson has already shown he has the bandwidth to play at a faster clip, too. The Knicks’ transition frequency has skyrocketed over the past two seasons after opponents miss a shot when he’s on the floor.

There have also been moments when The Captain shines in speedier half-court settings, and while away from the ball. He has turned in an above-average number of cuts per 75 possessions over the past two seasons, and during the 2023-24 campaign specifically, he ranked inside the 71st percentile of movement points per 75 possessions.

Adapting to Brown’s offensive tenets may not be seamless. The absence of a top-tier secondary ball-handler will make it a challenge. But this notion that Brunson is somehow a limiting stylistic factor just isn’t true.

Fortunately for the Knicks, their new head coach knows it—and sounds like he’s ready to prove it.