Knicks subtly gave the clearest sign yet they still believe in Tyler Kolek

Tyler Kolek is already going to have a tough time cracking the New York Knicks’ guard-heavy rotation, but his path to playing time would be darn near nonexistent if they added another ball-handler. Fortunately for him, their final “position” in the now-concluded Ben Simmons pursuit suggests they still believe in their 25-year-old floor general.

Along with the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, the Knicks were among the suitors for Simmons, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. The 30-year-old settled on Sacramento, but that doesn’t mean it was his preferred option.

First of all, who would actively want to play for the Kings? Particularly when you’re in the precarious position of attempting to reboot your NBA career?

Sacramento’s track record is so poor that we have to believe Simmons would have chosen the Knicks or Warriors had either one of them promised him playing time. New York clearly didn’t. And that’s great news for Kolek.

Tyler Kolek can exhale following the Ben Simmons news

Kolek’s path to regular burn is complicated enough as the Knicks are currently constructed. Deuce McBride, Landry Shamet, and Jose Alvarado all figure to begin the season ahead of him in the bench rotation. There is a chance you can say the same for Jordan Clarkson.

Adding Simmons could have made it impossible for Kolek to see the light of day.

The three-time All-Star no longer has the prestige to demand a certain role, but you don’t land him unless you plan to play him. And you absolutely cannot play him without putting the ball in his hands.

Ergo, signing Simmons would have effectively nuked Kolek’s chances of a breakout campaign. And rest assured, even amid a crowded backcourt, he has a chance to break out.

The Knicks clearly still have faith in Kolek

Kolek is already the team’s best passer, and at the very least, a try-hard on defense. His shooting also isn’t as poor as it’s portrayed to be. He has downed over 40 percent of his catch-and-fire three-pointers through his first two seasons.

Turning into more of a pull-up threat or honing his floater off live dribbles should be Kolek’s developmental focal point. Unlocking one, if not both, of those shot types would set the stage for a breakthrough season.

On some level, the Knicks have to believe Kolek can polish off his strengths, and even out his weaknesses (including turnovers). They have good reason to maintain this faith, too. It wasn’t that long ago he looked like the present-day answer to their backup ball-handling and playmaking issues.

Framed through this lens, Kolek has to some extent provided the Knicks with proof of concept. He remains an unfinished product, if not a mystery box. At this point, though, he’s the higher-end swing than someone who spent last season away from the NBA.

After all, if he wasn’t, the Knicks surely would have tried harder to land Simmons.