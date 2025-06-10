Knicks' cap crunch could force Leon Rose to explore nightmare trade

The New York Knicks are projected to be $8 million below the second apron next season, a territory they don't want to enter, which could lead Leon Rose and the front office to explore a trade to create some financial flexibility.

New York has 11 players under contract for next season, with a projected cap hit of $199.9 million. Two of those 11 players are Ariel Hukporti ($1.95 million) and P.J. Tucker ($3.5 million), who have team options. Odds are that the Knicks will pick up Hukporti's option and decline Tucker's, although he was a valuable veteran presence during the second half of the season. Every dollar (million) counts more than ever under the CBA.

The NBA offseason hasn't officially begun, but because the Knicks are the Knicks, they're already knee-high in trade speculation, despite having cashed in on the bulk of their assets last summer. A trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo would force New York to part with key players, whereas a trade for Kevin Durant would be more feasible. If the Knicks swing a trade for either player, it would significantly alter their trajectory, both on and off the court.

Fans are worried Knicks will make the wrong move(s) this summer

The highest-paid player on New York's roster is Karl-Anthony Towns, who will make $53.1 million next season. Towns is signed through the 2027-28 season, with a $61 million player option. OG Anunoby is the second highest-paid player on the roster and will make $39.6 million next season. He's signed through 2028-29, with a $48.4 million player option.

Jalen Brunson will be the third highest-paid player on the roster next season at $34.9 million after he signed a team-friendly extension last offseason. There aren't many untouchable players in the NBA, but Brunson is one of them. There is zero chance that New York will explore trading him this summer.

So, what about Towns? This is pure speculation, but perhaps the front office would be willing to throw him into a package for Antetokounmpo or Durant. Or, maybe KAT and OG for Giannis. If he hits the market, he's the kind of player you have to consider trading for, regardless of your situation. Durant, meanwhile, comes with more hesitations.

Sending Towns to the Suns for Durant would shorten the Knicks' championship window, as KD will turn 37 before next season starts. He's still playing at a high level, but Father Time will come knocking sooner rather than later. Not only that, but there are injury concerns with Durant. There are also injury concerns with KAT, but he played 72 games his first season in New York. For what it's worth, KD played 62 in 2024-25 and 75 the previous season.

Durant will make $54.7 million in 2025-26, more than Towns, in the final season of his current contract. The team that trades for him will want to sign him to an extension. He'll be eligible to sign a two-year, $120 million extension, which would run through the 2027-28 season, similar to Towns' current contract. Trading for Durant wouldn't drastically alter the Knicks' finances.

Perhaps New York will try to combine the salaries of a couple of other players (one being Mikal Bridges) to acquire more depth. Some fans want the Knicks to trade Bridges, especially since he's extension-eligible, but the truth is that he's more valuable than the non-believers think. He won't be overpaid if he signs for the full $156 million.

There are several different paths the front office could take this summer, which is a good (and bad) thing. New York is coming off its most exciting season in over two decades. Rose and the front office will be tasked with finding ways to improve the roster this offseason. If what could happen worries you, you're not alone.

The Knicks have come too far to make the wrong move this summer, something Rose should understand, considering he's responsible for changing the organization's trajectory. Trust that the front office, including cap guru Brock Aller, will figure it out.