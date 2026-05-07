Though OG Anunoby is listed day-to-day with a right hamstring strain, none of us should pretend he’s going to play against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3. And when the news of his absence inevitably hits, it should immediately be followed by the New York Knicks announcing they’re starting Deuce McBride in his place.

This is to some extent a “Well, duh.” Deuce is viewed in the eyes of fans as the Knicks’ sixth starter. Many have long wanted him to be the actual fifth starter (albeit not at the expense of Anunoby).

Still, McBride has been rather streaky from beyond the arc since returning at the end of March from core-muscle surgery. Sure, he’s banging in just over 38 percent of his triples in his 14 regular-season and playoff appearances during this span. But there are more 1-for-4 or 1-for-5 outings scattered throughout his resume, including his Game 2 clip.

Anunoby is shooting 53.8 percent from downtown, not to mention 67.2 percent on twos, while having nailed 6-of-8 looks out of isolation possessions. The Knicks need scoring efficiency from whoever replaces him. That could prompt Mike Brown to give Landry Shamet a look with the remaining starters over a spottier Deuce, even if it’s only in hopes of not disrupting McBride’s playing patterns.

Just so we’re clear: That would be a mistake.

The Knicks must lean into their highest-ceiling lineup without OG Anunoby

Seizing a 2-0 lead against the Sixers doesn’t give the Knicks a license to mess around. If anything, with OG’s status moving forward in doubt, it’s more important than ever for them to wrap up the second round as quickly as possible. That gives Anunoby more time to rest up before the Eastern Conference Finals, and even if he’s not ready to rock, the extra time off will be invaluable to everyone who’s picking up the slack in his absence.

All of which necessitates New York beginning games with its best lineup—the fivesome most equipped to create an early advantage.

Slotting Deuce into Anunoby’s spot hits that criteria. The McBride-plus-non-OG-starters grouping absolutely boat-raced the competition during the regular season. The Knicks posted a 128.8 offensive rating, without even shooting a particularly high clip from downtown (35.9 percent).

Granted, the defense could suffer. New York just lost its best form of Jalen Brunson and even Karl-Anthony Towns insurance, and gets a lot smaller going from the 6’7” Anunoby to the 6’2” McBride. But the Knicks can counter this by being a touch more aggressive, prioritizing ball-pressure and forcing turnovers.

McBride and Mikal Bridges can trade-off the Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe assignments, while Josh Hart slides over to Paul George. Maneuvering around Brunson changes a touch, but it gets easier given how well Towns has defended for most of the postseason, and with Joel Embiid either absent or galaxies from 100 percent.

Losing Anunoby inarguably puts the Knicks in the danger zone. It will not be a second-round death knell if they play their cards right. Leaning on Deuce-plus-the-remaining-starters can get them through, without having to rely on OG returning sooner than he should. What comes next is uncertain, and scarier. For now, though, worrying about the bigger picture can wait.