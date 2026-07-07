Knicks can't afford to fall into the DeMar DeRozan trap

DeMar DeRozan is going to hit free agency after getting waived by the Sacramento Kings. In the event he’s willing to sign for the veteran’s minimum to join a contender, the New York Knicks need to give him a call…and inform him that they’re not interested

This could fall under the “Beggars can’t be choosers” umbrella. The Knicks are the reigning champs, but they could still use another low-turnover ball-handler who’s comfortable teeing up shots for himself, and for others.

Going on 37 years old, DeRozan continues to fit that bill. Yet, between his ball dominance and low-activity defense, chasing him stands to do more harm than good.

DeMar DeRozan isn’t adaptable enough to play for the Knicks

Gauging DeRozan’s interest in joining New York’s title defense would make sense if he had the ability to make a consistent impact away from the ball. He doesn’t.

This past season in Sacramento, DeRozan commanded around 35.1 percent of the team’s on-ball actions when in the game, according to BBall Index. That ranked in the 83rd percentile, and was still his lowest mark since his rookie season in 2013-14.

Jalen Brunson and Jose Alvarado were the only Knicks rotation players last year to soak up 35 percent of the team’s on-ball actions. And both of them have the spot-up touch necessary to lower that number when needed. DeRozan, meanwhile, just ranked in 22nd percentile of three-point volume per 75 possessions, on lackluster efficiency.

With so much secondary talent on the roster after Brunson, not to mention a new version of Karl-Anthony Towns at their disposal, the Knicks can’t afford to funnel the on-ball touches necessary to maximize DeRozan’s impact.

Even if they could, they’d still have to grapple with his finite range, and more critically, defensive shortcomings. DeRozan is basically a 4 on the less glamorous end, and he doesn’t step in to take charges to offset his limitations like Brunson. His teams have only fared better defensively with him on the court twice—and not since 2015.

New York shouldn’t be shaking up the rotation for DeRozan

Incorporating DeRozan isn’t as easy as just giving him Alvarado’s backup floor general role, either. New York would gain on-ball craft and passing, but at the expense of defense and overall fit. Head coach Mike Brown would need to futz and fiddle with the rotation to make sure DeRozan isn’t spending too much time alongside other limited shooters like Josh Hart and Andre Drummond.

All of this presumes DeRozan is willing to accept a bench role, too. That’s debatable. At best.

DeRozan has not come off the bench for a single game since he was a rookie. And even then, he only came off the pine on 12 occasions.

Futzing with the starting and closing units of the reigning champ is seldom recommended. The Knicks can talk themselves into it if LeBron James is the one signing a minimum contract. It cannot even be a consideration with DeRozan.

So while it may be tempting to add someone who just averaged 18 points and four assists while downing over 52 percent of his twos, New York should resist the urge at all costs. DeRozan’s game is a poor fit. And the role he’s bound to be after is an even worse one.