Knicks may bring former star to New York if Josh Hart gets his way

The New York Knicks' current roster construction was influenced heavily by connections. Josh Hart recently revealed one that could potentially hint at a future move. Hart said he attempted to join the Washington Wizards as a restricted free agent in the 2021 offseason because he wanted to play with Russell Westbrook, according to Stefan Bondy of The New York Post. Could the team consider a trade for Westbrook ahead of this year's trade deadline?

Between former super-agent Leon Rose running the show and the Villanova ties between Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Hart, Knick fans are familiar with this part of the business. Rose, who represented Brunson's father Rick, is Brunson's godfather. The elder Brunson is an assistant coach for the team, which the younger Brunson is the superstar and Captain of. Rose formerly represented Karl-Anthony Towns. Rose's son, Sam, currently represents Brunson and OG Anunoby.

Hart's admiration for Westbrook goes back several years

Hart, the team's Swiss Army knife, was being asked about his penchant for finding a way to come down with tough rebounds when he revealed the link between him and Westbrook. He also spoke to what specifically it was about Westbrook that made him interested in potentially teaming up with him a few seasons ago.

"His competitiveness, his passion... he’s one of the guys I definitely admire," Hart told Bondy.

While Hart was sharing a story from several years in the past, he spoke of his admiration for the eventual Hall of Famer in Westbrook in the present tense. The Knicks improved their bench this season, which has showed in various ways through their first 15 games. Could that second unit, however, still benefit from the boost that adding the league's 2017 MVP would provide it?

How possible is a trade that brings Russ to NY?

Westbrook signed a one-year, $3.6 million veteran's minimum deal with the Sacramento Kings near the end of the offseason, bringing an end to a lengthy free agency for the nine-time All-Star. The recently-signed restriction on his deal does not allow him be dealt at any time before January 16, 2026.

However, with all other factors standing, the Knicks would be able to offer Tyler Kolek's, currently making $2.1 million and signed for several more seasons to a team-friendly rate, deal in exchange for Westbrook. The swap would only leave New York approximately $43,000 of space underneath the '2nd Apron,' but they would not go above it despite Westbrook making more than Kolek.

Attaching a second-round pick or two to Kolek should certainly intrigue the Kings at bare minimum, given their plethora of veteran guards, 14th-place record in the Western Conference, and the hypothetical trade granting them the ability to sell their fans on a more youth-oriented direction.

How much Westbrook would truly help the Knicks' second unit is unknown, with guards Deuce McBride and Jordan Clarkson pulling plenty of weight thus far this season. However, he could provide New York with a reliable Hart backup given his high motor and propensity for rebounding as a guard.