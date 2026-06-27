Knicks better hope Stephen Curry doesn't steal Mitchell Robinson replacement

The New York Knicks are projected to lose Mitchell Robinson, but this summer, Kevon Looney could be a very interesting replacement option. The New Orleans Pelicans are going to decline Looney’s team option, and the Knicks should scoop him up. However, the Knicks had better hope Stephen Curry doesn’t steal him first.

Looney has spent most of his career with the Golden State Warriors. He was a staple of Golden State’s roster, providing them a stable presence at the center position, playing a ton of games, and rebounding the ball at a super high level. So, perhaps Curry could push for the Warriors to bring him back this summer.

But the Knicks need to steal him instead.

Knicks should target Kevon Looney before Stephen Curry can

On paper, Looney doesn’t seem like the perfect player. His stats don’t jump off the page. And this past year, he didn’t play much for the Pelicans. But that shouldn’t dissuade teams.

It became very clear this season (very quickly) that Looney just didn’t fit the Pelicans’ plans. There’s a reason they are deciding to decline his team option and let him hit free agency.

New Orleans is heading in a youthful direction. They want to build up their youngsters instead of giving Looney a ton of minutes. But their loss should be another team’s gain. The Knicks’ gain.

Robinson was an integral part of New York’s success for the past few years. They likely won’t be able to replace his size and offensive rebounding. But they can get a guy who plays a lot.

Before this past season with the Pelicans, Looney was always a guy who played a ton of games. He played 70 or more games in the previous four years, including two 82-game campaigns.

Looney is the type of guy to do the dirty work. He’s an absolute dog on the glass – offensive and defensive – and a workhorse on the defensive end. What he lacks in height, he makes up for in hustle.

That’s the type of player the Knicks should want to have on their bench. They need a hustle guy who can soak up minutes, especially in the regular season.

He may not have the height of Robinson, but Looney can play a lot more, and his defense and rebounding will be useful, too.

But before the Knicks can sign him, they need Looney to avoid the temptation of re-joining Curry and the Warriors. They need him to avoid the temptation of going home.