Knicks better hope the latest Jaren Jackson Jr. trade rumors aren't true

The New York Knicks’ longstanding interest in Jaren Jackson Jr. suddenly matters a whole lot more now that there’s a chance he could become available. The problem? Michael Scotto of HoopsHype may have just revealed the Memphis Grizzlies’ asking price, and it’s waaaaay outside the Knicks’ range.

During an appearance on The Putback with Ian Begley, Scotto said that Memphis “can get a haul” for Jackson’s services if they “put him on the market right now,” most likely to the tune of “three first-round picks.” (His comments begin at around the 24:44 minute mark.)

New York can kiss its chances at Jackson goodbye if three first-round picks are the baseline. It does not have a single first-rounder to dangle until the offseason, and there isn’t a player on its roster, aside from Jalen Brunson, who could net that much value on their own as part of a multi-team trade.

Granted, the Knicks can always hope that Jackson’s preexisting ties to team president Leon Rose give them a leg up in negotiations. Yet, even if that’s true, there will be other variables working against them.

Other teams with more assets than the Knicks are chasing Jaren Jackson Jr.

As Scotto notes, New York is far from the only squad monitoring Jackson’s situation.

“A couple of teams that I had mentioned were looking at Jaren Jackson Jr. You’ve got the Boston Celtics,” he explains. “You’ve got the Detroit Pistons. And there’s other teams out there.” Scotto goes on to mention the Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers as potential suitors as well.

All of those teams have multiple first-round picks to peddle. The Knicks aren’t beating any of them on the merits of their top offer.

Don’t bother clinging to Karl-Anthony Towns trade rumors as a prospective lifeline, either. It is no longer clear whether New York is actively shopping him, and even if he’s on the block, league insiders believe his market has taken a Trae Young-like nosedive.

Jackson could always try forcing his way onto the Knicks, a la Giannis Antetokounmpo this past summer. Unlike Giannis, though, he doesn’t have any contractual leverage. The 26-year-old renegotiated and extended his contract this past offseason, and is now locked down through the 2028-29 season, with a 2029-30 player option.

The Knicks should cross their fingers that Jackson stays put

If the Knicks are truly committed to pursuing Jackson, they need to hope he remains on the Grizzlies through this season. The logic is similar to their Giannis pipe dream.

Though New York has zero first-round picks to offer right now, they will have two available over the offseason: whomever it takes in the 2026 draft, and its 2033 first-rounder. This falls short of the three-first baseline, but a selection as far out in 2033 is worth inherently more than a more imminent choice projected to convey in the bottom 10.

Beyond that, this also gives the Knicks’ current players time to boost their own value. Memphis won’t have much interest in Towns or Mikal Bridges when it’d be entering a rebuild, but other squads might. And if they do, New York can leverage three-team constructions that send the Grizzlies other assets more on par with their new timeline.

For any of this to become a possibility, though, Jackson must remain in Memphis past the February 5 trade deadline.